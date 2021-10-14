CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Offseason upheaval in the Bronx begins with coaching changes

By Kevin Winterhalt
Pinstripe Alley
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWell. It certainly did not take long for the Yankees to pursue new paths after a disappointing 2021 season that featured underperformance at the plate and entirely too many TOOTBLANs, especially at home plate. Earlier this afternoon, Lindsey Adler of The Athletic reported that the Yankees would be parting ways...

www.pinstripealley.com

Comments / 0

Related
New Jersey Herald

Yankees' offseason overhaul begins as three coaches dismissed from Aaron Boone's staff

NEW YORK – Three coaches paid for the Yankees’ entire pratfall of 2021, beginning as a World Series favorite and ending as a one-and-done wild card entry. Third base coach Phil Nevin, hitting coach Marcus Thames and his assistant P.J. Pilittere were jettisoned from Aaron Boone’s staff, and the manager has yet to officially have his expiring contract extended.
MLB
Pinstripe Alley

Yankees reportedly “seem inclined” to keep Aaron Boone as manager

Rumors have swirled this morning regarding the status of Yankees manager Aaron Boone. ESPN’s Buster Olney reports that owner Hal Steinbrenner “seems inclined to keep Aaron Boone as manager”, though no decision has been made in either direction. This is far from a sure sign that the Yankees will bring...
MLB
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
Pinstripe Alley

The troubling case of DJ LeMahieu

Last winter when the Yankees and DJ LeMahieu put pen to paper to keep the second baseman in pinstripes for six more years, it felt like the no-brainer decision of the offseason. He was coming off two straight top-four MVP finishes as well as the AL batting title in 2020. However, one season in and the six-year, $90 million contract is already beginning to look bad.
MLB
New York Post

What Astros are doing now makes cheating scandal even sadder: Sherman

The biggest winner of the 2021 major league season is … the 2017 Houston Astros. Settle down. I have not come to exonerate or forgive the sign stealers. I would not argue with anyone who feels the players got off easy by not facing suspension, and the bans on, say, Alex Cora and A.J. Hinch should have been longer than one year considering their one-year expulsions came in the one year the major league season was 60 regular-season games.
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aaron Boone
Person
Marcus Thames
Person
Homer
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To The J.D. Martinez News

If the Boston Red Sox are going to take down the New York Yankees in the American League Wild Card Game tonight, they’ll need to do it without star slugger J.D. Martinez. Martinez was not included on Boston’s roster for the AL Wild Card Game due to a sprained left ankle. He suffered the injury in the fifth inning of Boston’s regular-season finale on Sunday.
MLB
CBS Boston

Carlos Correa On Alex Cora’s Emotions With Daughter: ‘I Know What They’ve Been Through’

By Michael Hurley, CBS Boston BOSTON (CBS) — Alex Cora was certainly guilty of participating in a sign-stealing scheme executed by the 2017 Houston Astros en route to their World Series championship. Then the bench coach of the Astros, Cora has admitted as much numerous times since MLB handed out punishment last April. Yet, the punishment was certainly distributed disproportionately. Despite MLB determining the operation was “player-driven and player-executed,” there were no players punished. Only Cora, then-manager A.J. Hinch, and then-GM Jeff Luhnow, were suspended after the investigation. The only player to suffer any consequences was Carlos Beltran, who had been named the...
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yankees#Coaching#Wfan#All Star
CBS Sports

Astros' Justin Verlander: Expected to get qualifying offer

Verlander (elbow) is expected to receive a qualifying offer from the Astros this offseason, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports. Verlander could potentially have an interesting decision on his hands. If healthy, he'd almost certainly receive more than the qualifying offer, which was worth $18.9 million over one year last year. He'll enter next season as a 39-year-old coming off of Tommy John surgery, so it's much less clear what his value will be on the open market. If he rejects the offer and signs elsewhere, Houston will receive draft-pick compensation.
MLB
calltothepen.com

Three moves Baltimore Orioles should make this offseason

The Baltimore Orioles are a long way from contending. They ended the 2021 season with over 100 losses once again, marking the third consecutive complete season where that was the case. Although there are some bright spots in the farm system, those losing ways do not appear to be changing any time soon.
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To The Craig Kimbrel News

The Chicago White Sox acquired reliever Craig Kimbrel from the Chicago Cubs at the trade deadline anticipating he would help fortify their bullpen for a World Series run. Instead, Kimbrel was a disaster on the South Side. A closer with the Cubs and throughout his big league career, the White Sox tried to use Kimbrel as a setup man.
MLB
FanSided

Mariners Buy Low Trades with the Yankees to Improve the Offense

The Mariners overperformed many expectations in 2021. Many projection systems said they would only win 70 some games. They ended up winning 90 and did this even with some subpar performances from some players in their lineup for most of the season. If the Mariners add a few bats to their lineup they can become closer to league average and make the Mariners serious playoff contenders.
NFL
CBS LA

Dodgers Lose Game 2 To Braves In National League Championship

ATLANTA (AP) – The Braves won with a walk-off hit for the second night in a row when Eddie Rosario lined a two-out single off shortstop Corey Seager’s glove in the ninth inning, giving Atlanta a 5-4 victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers on Sunday night and a 2-0 NL Championship Series lead. Atlanta twice rallied from two-run deficits before Rosario came up with his fourth hit of the game, a 105 mph scorcher up the middle on the first pitch after closer Kenley Jansen reliever. Seager tried for a backhand snag, but the ball skidded off his glove into center field. There was no chance to get Dansby Swanson, who raced around from second with the winning run, dropping his helmet as he crossed the plate — a virtual repeat of Game 1 when Austin Riley came through with a winning hit in the ninth for a 3-2 victory. The series resumes in Los Angeles, where Game 3 is set for Tuesday night.
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy