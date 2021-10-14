CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Georgia State

Here Are 10 Of The Most Famous Actors From Georgia

By Kelly Fisher
WWPW Power 96.1
WWPW Power 96.1
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fyMuG_0cRPEw1X00
Photo: Getty Images

Everyone has their favorite celebrities in the entertainment industry , but there’s an extra “claim to fame” when celebrities share your home state .

In fact, dozens of high-profile actors have called the Peach State “home,” and Stacker compiled a list of some of the most famous ones. The data journalism hub explains:

Stacker compiled a list of actors that were born in Georgia from IMDb’s most popular list. For each actor, we included a movie poster image from a film he is known for (all movie poster images from OMDb ).”

These are 10 of the most famous actors from Georgia:

  • Laurence Fishburne , born in Augusta and known for playing Morpheus in "The Matrix,” among other roles.
  • David Cross , born in Atlanta and known for playing Tobias Fünke in "Arrested Development,” among other roles.
  • Jeff Daniels , born in Athens and known for playing Harry in "Dumb and Dumber,” among other roles.
  • Wayne Knight , born in Cartersville and known for playing Newman in "Seinfeld,” among other roles.
  • Ed Helms , born in Atlanta and known for playing Andy Bernard in "The Office,” among other roles.
  • Chris Tucker , born in Atlanta and known for playing Carter in "Rush Hour,” among other roles.
  • Brian Baumgartner , born in Atlanta and known for playing Kevin Malone in "The Office,” among other roles.
  • Jack McBrayer , born in Macon and known for playing Kenneth Parcell in “30 Rock,” among other roles.
  • Tituss Burgess , born in Athens and known for playing Titus Andromedon in " Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt,” among other roles.
  • Claude Akins , born in Nelson and known for playing Aldo in " Battle for the Planet of the Apes,” among other roles.

See the rest of the list from Stacker here .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Atlanta, GA
Entertainment
City
Macon, GA
State
Georgia State
Local
Georgia Entertainment
City
Cartersville, GA
City
Atlanta, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Wayne Knight
Person
Tituss Burgess
Person
Laurence Fishburne
Person
Claude Akins
Person
Ed Helms
Person
Chris Tucker
Person
Jeff Daniels
Person
Brian Baumgartner
Person
Jack Mcbrayer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Actor#Data Journalism#Seinfeld#The Office
WWPW Power 96.1

WWPW Power 96.1

Atlanta, GA
1K+
Followers
294
Post
317K+
Views
ABOUT

Atlanta's #1 Hit Music Station!

 https://power961.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy