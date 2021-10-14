Here Are 10 Of The Most Famous Actors From Georgia

Photo: Getty Images

Everyone has their favorite celebrities in the entertainment industry , but there’s an extra “claim to fame” when celebrities share your home state .

In fact, dozens of high-profile actors have called the Peach State “home,” and Stacker compiled a list of some of the most famous ones. The data journalism hub explains:

“ Stacker compiled a list of actors that were born in Georgia from IMDb’s most popular list. For each actor, we included a movie poster image from a film he is known for (all movie poster images from OMDb ).”

These are 10 of the most famous actors from Georgia:

Laurence Fishburne , born in Augusta and known for playing Morpheus in "The Matrix,” among other roles.

See the rest of the list from Stacker here .