Here Are 10 Of The Most Famous Actors From Georgia
Everyone has their favorite celebrities in the entertainment industry , but there’s an extra “claim to fame” when celebrities share your home state .
In fact, dozens of high-profile actors have called the Peach State “home,” and Stacker compiled a list of some of the most famous ones. The data journalism hub explains:
“ Stacker compiled a list of actors that were born in Georgia from IMDb’s most popular list. For each actor, we included a movie poster image from a film he is known for (all movie poster images from OMDb ).”
These are 10 of the most famous actors from Georgia:
- Laurence Fishburne , born in Augusta and known for playing Morpheus in "The Matrix,” among other roles.
- David Cross , born in Atlanta and known for playing Tobias Fünke in "Arrested Development,” among other roles.
- Jeff Daniels , born in Athens and known for playing Harry in "Dumb and Dumber,” among other roles.
- Wayne Knight , born in Cartersville and known for playing Newman in "Seinfeld,” among other roles.
- Ed Helms , born in Atlanta and known for playing Andy Bernard in "The Office,” among other roles.
- Chris Tucker , born in Atlanta and known for playing Carter in "Rush Hour,” among other roles.
- Brian Baumgartner , born in Atlanta and known for playing Kevin Malone in "The Office,” among other roles.
- Jack McBrayer , born in Macon and known for playing Kenneth Parcell in “30 Rock,” among other roles.
- Tituss Burgess , born in Athens and known for playing Titus Andromedon in " Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt,” among other roles.
- Claude Akins , born in Nelson and known for playing Aldo in " Battle for the Planet of the Apes,” among other roles.
See the rest of the list from Stacker here .
