Willy Yahn Recaps His Crazy Minor League Season on IA

 4 days ago

Willy Yahn joined Inside Access with Jason La Canfora and Ken Weinman and spoke about his insane year in the O's farm system. Yahn had stints at every single level and logged time at every position besides centerfield.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jason La Canfora
CBS Sports

Astros' Justin Verlander: Expected to get qualifying offer

Verlander (elbow) is expected to receive a qualifying offer from the Astros this offseason, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports. Verlander could potentially have an interesting decision on his hands. If healthy, he'd almost certainly receive more than the qualifying offer, which was worth $18.9 million over one year last year. He'll enter next season as a 39-year-old coming off of Tommy John surgery, so it's much less clear what his value will be on the open market. If he rejects the offer and signs elsewhere, Houston will receive draft-pick compensation.
