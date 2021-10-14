CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bronx, NY

¿Qué lo que?: Offset Buys Cardi B A Mansion In The Dominican Republic For Her Birthday

By Martin Berrios
HipHopWired
HipHopWired
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YOD0t_0cRPErbu00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DE11r_0cRPErbu00

Source: Bernard Smalls / @PhotosByBeanz83

Cardi B continues to live her very best life. For her birthday Offset gifted her a mansion in the Dominican Republic.

As spotted on Madam Noire the trend of Hip-Hop couples gifting each other land continues. This week the Bronx bombshell got a big surprise for her special day. At her Dancehall themed bash her husband the stop festivities to reveal his lavish present to his queen. Footage captured from the event shows him delivering the news in his signature delivery saying “I bought you a house in DR. Yessir that’s how we comin. Pool in the roof.” Naturally his announcement not only took her by surprise but everyone else in attendance.

Previously the “WAP” rapper had been urging the Migos member “to invest in short term home rental properties in the DR and other Caribbean countries” but he apparently didn’t see the vibes. She made sure to put some respect on his name in the caption when she shared the clip to social media. “Well, I was wrong,” she wrote. “I just can’t believe this! This was sooo amazing to me. For one, I’m so happy that you were actually really listening to me and not just smiling and nodding your head so I could stop talkin to you about it . Two, you don’t think my investment ideas are wack , and three, I love that you asked my dad to work with you on this. You and my dad (and [our newborn baby] ) are the most important men in my life and it makes me so happy that you guys are close and have your own bond and relationship.”

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Cardi B (@iamcardib)

You can see the moment below.

Photo: Prince Williams

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KXLY

Cardi B ‘couldn’t hang’ at her birthday party

Cardi B “couldn’t hang” at her own birthday party. The chart-topping rap star – who turned 29 on Monday (10.11.21) – celebrated her birthday with a star-studded bash, but Cardi felt too unwell to really enjoy the occasion with her showbiz pals. Cardi – who is married to rapper Offset...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Surprise, NY
Bronx, NY
Entertainment
County
Bronx, NY
City
Bronx, NY
Elle

Cardi B Showed Off the Lavish Baby Gifts Selena Gomez Sent Her Son

Selena Gomez went all out to celebrate the birth of Cardi B's second child, her and Offset's new baby boy. Cardi posted a video on her Instagram Story of the giant basket of presents Gomez sent to her. “Oh, and I got this beautiful gift basket for son son with...
MUSIC
HOT 97

Cardi B. Gave Offset A Crazy Whine At Her Dancehall Party + He Penned A Sweet Message ‘I Value You So Much’

Cardi B. celebrated her 29th birthday in true Cardi style. By having a big party and she invited VIP fans. Cardi had a dancehall-themed Passa Passa party, which is similar to a West Indian carnival. Essence points out Passa Passa is a Jamaican thing that was started in 2003, after Ash Wednesday, and people party in the street in different costumes for a week.
THEATER & DANCE
PopSugar

Leave It to Cardi B to Wear the Ultimate Luxury Leggings on Her Birthday — Yes, They're Chanel

Cardi B rang in her 29th birthday with husband Offset, friends, and family at Italian restaurant Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica. Of course, she stepped out for dinner swathed in diamonds following her mesmerizing outfits at Paris Fashion Week. Cardi, who works with stylist Kollin Carter on her looks, seemingly teased her birthday outfit with a glitter Chanel catsuit days before that was not unlike the purple combination she slipped into this time around.
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cardi B.
hot969boston.com

Cardi B is ‘Proud’ of Offset Walking in Fashion Show

Cardi B has been killing her Paris Fashion Week outfits but this time the spotlight is on her husband Offset who recently walked in Balenciaga’s show for their Spring/Summer 2022 collection. The Migos rapper thanked the luxury brand for the experience in an Instagram post, “Thank you @Balenciaga and @demnagvasalia...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
nickiswift.com

What Really Went Down At Cardi B's Star-Studded Birthday Party

On October 11, Rapper and proud Libra Cardi B turned 29 years old. As expected, fellow celebs and took to social media to share their well wishes. "Happy birthday to this sweet sweet soul," Halle Berry tweeted. "Hope you have the most beautiful day @iamcardib xx." Berry's birthday wishes didn't go unnoticed, though, as Cardi couldn't hide her excitement over the unexpected message. "Thank you soooo much," the "Bodak Yellow" star wrote in a quote tweet. "Like imagine Halle Berry wishing you a happy birthday? Like omgg."
THEATER & DANCE
Yardbarker

Cardi B reveals tropic rental property Offset bought for her birthday: 'I just can't believe this'

Offset didn’t completely come up with the idea of buying the six-bedroom, seven-and-a-half bathroom mansion on his own, as Cardi explained in her caption. Cardi and Offset, the Migos member and solo hip-hop figurehead, welcomed a son in early September. He is their second child after three-year-old daughter Kulture. (Offset has three other children from previous relationships.)
CELEBRITIES
hot969boston.com

Cardi B’s 29th Birthday Bash

Cardi's first solo release after 'Invasion of Privacy' found her spilling about her love of money. Producer White Did It (who was behind the Bronx MC's "Bodak Yellow" and "I Like It") spoke about creating the record to Genius, "I love just intense-sounding sounds, so this piano is what I started with. This is suspense. Like, I'm coming. It feels like some shark in the water. That piano just… it sets the tone for the mood." Cardi performed "Money" at the 2018 Grammys when she won "Best Rap Album." "Money" also took home the "Best Hip Hop Video" at the VMAs in 2019.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Dominican Republic#Que#British Royal Family#Photosbybeanz83#Wap
IBTimes

Happy Birthday Cardi B: 10 Inspirational Quotes By The Rapper

Hip-hop artist and Grammy award winner Cardi B turned 29 on Monday. Born in Manhattan in 1992, the singer was later raised in The Bronx, New York City. She rose to fame in a short span of time, winning a Grammy Award for Best Rap Album and seven Billboard Music Awards. She also has two Guinness World Records to her credit.
BRONX, NY
hypebeast.com

Chrome Hearts Gifted Cardi B and Offset a 1-of-1 Custom Stroller

Chrome Hearts has just gifted both Cardi B and Offset a 1-of-1 custom stroller in celebration of their second child. Shared over Instagram, the caption reads, “congratulations to cardi b n’ offset on bringin new life into the world.” The stroller is a newborn carrycot style where the complete exterior and canopy have been reworked with multicolor Cemetery crosses. The larger rear wheels also feature silver crosses at the center hub, and the handle has been wrapped in black leather.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Essence

This Week In Black Love: Evander Holyfield Gets Engaged, Bey & Jay Take Venice And More

This week there were engagement announcements, birthday celebrations (with elaborate gifts given), red carpet date nights and a whole lot more. What a week it was for Black celebrity couples! There were engagement announcements, birthday celebrations (with elaborate gifts given), red carpet date nights and a whole lot more. A lot of the action took place at the Los Angeles premiere of Netflix’s The Harder They Fall. Producer Jay-Z stepped out with Beyoncé (who stayed off the red carpet again but still snapped some effortlessly stunning photos for her Instagram), Kelly Rowland and Tim Weatherspoon left their sons at home to show support (and she was greeted in the sweetest way by Jay), and All American star Bre-Z and her partner Chris Amore stepped out in style to get a first look at the film.
RELATIONSHIPS
at40.com

Nicki Minaj Shares Precious New Photos Of Her Baby Boy's First Birthday

Nicki Minaj is in full-on mommy mode these days, and loving every bit of it. On Tuesday, the hip hop star took to Instagram to honor her son, Papa Bear's first birthday with adorable new photos. The "Yikes" rapper, who gave birth to her baby boy and first child with husband Kenneth Petty, back in September, shared a sweet message regarding the milestone celebration, writing:
CELEBRITIES
HipHopWired

HipHopWired

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
532K+
Views
ABOUT

HipHopWired authoritatively documents the many facets of Hip-Hop with the respect and verve the culture truly deserves.

 https://hiphopwired.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy