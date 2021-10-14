CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fairfield County, CT

Fairfield County Man Nabbed In Connection With Overdose Death, Police Say

By Kathy Reakes
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vjTiu_0cRPEpqS00

Following an investigation that lasted more than a year, a Fairfield County man has been arrested for allegedly selling drugs, and faces charges associated with an overdose death.

Rodney Spann, age 26, of Bridgeport, was arrested by Stamford Police on Wednesday, Oct. 13, on charges of the sale of narcotics and conspiracy to sell narcotics.

The investigation into Spann began in September 2020 after a woman died from an overdose, said Capt. Richard Conklin, of the Stamford Police Department.

During an investigation into her death, Spann became the focus, Conklin said.

Over the yearlong investigation, an undercover officer from the Darien Police Department made multiple buys from Spann that included various drugs including heroin laced with fentanyl.

Other methods used included cell phone monitoring, surveillance, among others.

On Wednesday, the Stamford Police met with the DEA, the Bridgeport Police, and the Darien Police to serve a search warrant.

Spann was spotted on the street by Bridgeport Police and arrested. When arrested he was carrying various drugs, Conklin said.

During a search of his home on Weber Street, officers found a 9mm Smith & Wesson gun, along with a plethora of drugs including 40 bags of heroin, cocaine, crack cocaine, and 41 folds of fentanyl, in addition to packaging items, police said.

Spann, who is being held on a $500,000 bond, faces multiple additional charges in connection with the woman's overdose death as well as drug possession charges.

Conklin thanked Prosecutor Daniel Cummings from the State Attorney's Office, along with the Darien Police Department for the use of their officer.

"Their dedication to the case helped us move this investigation forward," he said.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Fairfield County, CT
City
Stamford, CT
City
Darien, CT
Stamford, CT
Crime & Safety
City
Bridgeport, CT
Darien, CT
Crime & Safety
Bridgeport, CT
Crime & Safety
Local
Connecticut Crime & Safety
Fairfield County, CT
Crime & Safety
Daily Voice

Van That Dragged NJ Woman At Supermarket Sought By Police

Police seek the public's help locating a bright red van that allegedly struck and dragged a 62-year-old woman in a Middlesex County supermarket parking lot,  authorities said.The Milltown Police Department seeks assistance identifying the driver of the van shown above.The hit-and-run crash occurred…
MILLTOWN, NJ
Daily Voice

Police Involved In Standoff At CT Motel

A suspected bank robber was nabbed following an hours-long standoff with police at a Connecticut hotel.Hartford County resident David Latino, age 49, of Southington, was arrested on Thursday, Oct. 14, after barricading himself in the carrier Motor Lodge, in Newington, authorities said.The incident …
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dea#Drug Possession#Heroin#Drugs#The Bridgeport Police
Daily Voice

Officer Interrupts Berks County Burglary, Police Say

Two people were arrested after an officer interrupted a burglary in Berks County on Saturday, authorities said.While on night shift patrol, the officer spotted Nathan Conard and Jenna Belcher hiding behind the dumpsters at Kwik N Kleen car wash on Morview Boulevard in Morgantown, according to the C…
BERKS COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

Man, 46, Charged In South Jersey Woman's OD Death

A man from South Jersey faces several charges after police say he supplied drugs to a 38-year-old woman from Lower Township who allegedly died of an overdose, authorities said. A separate man also overdosed but regained consciousness after lifesaving measures, according to Lower Township police.Jul…
LOWER TOWNSHIP, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Daily Voice

Missing Long Island Man Found

Update:A Long Island man who went missing has been found.John Lander, age 67, had last seen been at his Garden City residence on Princeton Street on Sunday, Oct. 17, at 12:50 pm, Nassau County Police said. On Monday morning, Oct. 18, police announced he has been located.Original report:A Long Islan…
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
Daily Voice

1 Dead, 2 Hurt In Weekend Chester Shootings

One man was killed and two others were injured in two separate shootings in Chester on Sunday night, authorities said.Officers arrived at the 800 block of East 8th Street around 10:30 p.m. for a report of a dead man in a vehicle, according to the City of Chester Police Department.Police found the m…
CHESTER, CT
Daily Voice

Alert Issued For Missing Long Island Man

A Long Island man has gone missing and authorities are asking the public's help in locating him.John Lander, age 67, was last seen at his Garden City residence on Princeton Street on Sunday, Oct. 17, at 12:50 pm, Nassau County Police said. He is described as a male white, 5-foot-8, and 190 pounds, …
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
Daily Voice

Area Man Accused Of Murdering Best Friend

An area man has been indicted for allegedly murdering his best friend.Gregory Thayer, age 48, of the Town of Ulster was indicted on Friday, Oct. 15, by an Ulster County grand jury for murder and criminal possession of a weapon, said the District Attorney's Office.Thayer was charged by the Town of U…
ULSTER COUNTY, NY
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
146K+
Followers
28K+
Post
43M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization covering Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield and New Haven Counties in Connecticut; Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Essex, Hudson, Mercer, Morris, Passaic, Sussex and Union Counties in New Jersey; and Dutchess, Nassau, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster and Westchester in New York as well as Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, and York counties in Pennsylvania.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy