The Truth About Brittany Murphy’s Life, Mysterious Death, and Disturbing Marriage

When Brittany Murphy unexpectedly died in 2009, it was a shock to everyone. But in the days, months and years that followed, the cause of her death only became more mysterious and compounding despite the coroner stating that actresses died of pneumonia. In the two-part, HBO Max docuseries, What Happened, Brittany Murphy?, many of the conspiracy theories and subsequent investigations into her death are revisited and debunked by officials involved at the time with several people closest to her indicating that her untimely demise could have been prevented. Among the many theories about her death are drug overdose, poisoning, mold in her house, or a mysterious murder and coverup by her husband, Simon Monjack.

