Celebrities

The Truth About Brittany Murphy’s Life, Mysterious Death, and Disturbing Marriage

By Julie Miller
Vanity Fair
 4 days ago

Twelve years ago this December, the actor Brittany Murphy died under circumstances mysterious enough that lingering questions about her death still overshadow her career. Was she poisoned? Was her slick-haired screenwriter husband Simon Monjack involved? And how do you explain Monjack’s own death five months later, which was eerily attributed to similar causes of Murphy’s passing: pneumonia and severe anemia?

