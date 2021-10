Macaroni and cheese is an unlikely superstar in the food world. For years, it's been one of the pillar of poverty cuisine, known for being something that can be thrown together in a hurry since most of the ingredients can be found in a handy little package. In recent years, however, people are claiming to be "obsessed" with the stuff, and there are now entire restaurants devoted to serving something that once appeared in the dictionary next to the phrase "plain and ordinary." Still, not everyone is a fan of cheesy carbs. A survey about people's least-favorite comfort foods found that the majority (25%) of poll respondents would gladly do without macaroni and cheese.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 3 DAYS AGO