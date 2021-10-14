CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Marcus Smart suspended for Celtics preseason finale

By Writers
WEEI Sports Radio
WEEI Sports Radio
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07cJ08_0cRPESjr00

The Celtics will wrap up the preseason Friday night against the Heat, but they will be without Marcus Smart.

Smart has been suspended by the team, which ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski says is because he missed the team flight to Orlando this week.

Speaking to reporters Thursday, the Celtics guard says it is between him and the team and head coach Ime Udoka said Smart is "remorseful."

Smart will in all likelihood return for the season opener next Wednesday against the Knicks. Meanwhile, it's unclear if Al Horford (COVID) will be cleared in time to play.

Comments / 0

Related
Larry Brown Sports

Marcus Smart got heated with Celtics teammate for flopping

The art of irony is definitely not lost on Marcus Smart. Boston Celtics big man Robert Williams told reporters on Thursday that Smart had an altercation at practice with teammate Grant Williams. “Grant was flopping and s—,” said Robert, per Jay King of The Athletic. Robert was quick to add...
NBA
Boston Herald

Celtics Notebook: Jayson Tatum looks forward to Kemba Walker reunion

Wednesday’s season opener in New York will have an odd sense of familiarity coming from the other bench, now that Kemba Walker and Evan Fournier are Knicks. Jayson Tatum is looking forward to the reunion. “I’m super excited to play New York in our first game, playing against Kemba and...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adrian Wojnarowski
Person
Ime Udoka
Person
Al Horford
Person
Marcus Smart
hardwoodhoudini.com

Boston Celtics: 3 TPE targets that would be perfect complements to Jays

For the second time in as many consecutive years, the Boston Celtics find themselves heading into the upcoming campaign in possession of several Traded Player Exceptions, with their biggest of the bunch measuring in at a worth of up to $17 million. Acquired through numerous transactions over the last several...
NBA
WEEI Sports Radio

Former NBA GM compared this Celtics prospect to a ‘poor man’s Russell Westbrook’

The Celtics’ only draft pick this year could be a big hit, according to one former NBA GM. Now we just need to learn his name. Boston drafted guard Juhann Begarin with the No. 45 overall selection, taking a flier on one of the rising basketball stars in France. The 19-year-old plays for Paris Basketball, a new team co-owned and operated by *that* David Kahn, who was GM of the Timberwolves from 2009-13.
NBA
chatsports.com

5 things to watch as Celtics open preseason against Magic

The Celtics and Magic open the preseason against one another at 7:30 p.m. on Monday, as Celtics fans get their first look at a re-tooled (but familiar) roster. Here are five things to watch. Who will the Celtics start?. Ime Udoka cautioned everyone not to read too much into the...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Celtics#Espn#Knicks#Covid
chatsports.com

4 takeaways as Jaylen Brown returns in Celtics’ preseason opener vs. Magic

Here are the takeaways, as the Celtics rallied late against the Magic in front of a raucous TD Garden crowd (by preseason standards) to claim a 98-97 victory in their preseason opener. 1. After the game, NBC Sports Boston’s Abby Chin noted to Jaylen Brown — who returned from wrist...
NBA
clnsmedia.com

Celtics vs Raptors Preseason Postgame Show

The Celtics defeated the Raptors 1113-11 in their second preseason game of the 2021-22 NBA season. Join A Sherrod Blakely, Bobby Manning, Josue Pavon, and host John Zannis as we break it all down. LISTEN TO THE AUDIO HERE:. Garden Report & CLNS Media Network is Powered by BetOnline.ag, Use...
NBA
chatsports.com

Orlando Magic at Boston Celtics - Preseason Game #1 10/3/21

Orlando Magic (0-0) at Boston Celtics (0-0) Monday, October 4, 2021. It’s hard to predict the starting lineup for the first preseason game. I’ve taken a guess at the lineups for both teams but there are several other directions that both teams can go in with their starters. The Celtics could go with a double big lineup with Al Horford at power forward and Rob Williams at center.
NBA
FanSided

Boston Celtics: 3 things to monitor in C’s preseason debut

The wait is finally over, folks: the Boston Celtics take to the hardwood tonight for preseason game No. 1. Though this time on the calendar has little to no impact on how the Cs will wind up performing come the end of the regular season and beyond — often we see teams go undefeated in the preseason and ultimately end up vying for the top spot in that year’s NBA Draft — it’s still a fun time for fans to get a small glimpse of what their favorite franchise may have in store.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
New York Knicks
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Sun-Journal

After first preseason action, Celtics can see strengths and weaknesses

BOSTON — The Boston Celtics debuted a new look and plenty of new lineups under new head coach Ime Udoka in their preseason opener against the Orlando Magic on Monday night. Here are four takeaways from the matchup after a late fourth-quarter rally by Boston’s reserves – including a game-winning 3 from Romeo Langford with 14.2 seconds remaining – capped a 98-97 comeback win.
NBA
chatsports.com

Preseason Game 1: Magic vs. Celtics GameThread

When: Monday at 7:30 p.m. TV: None (David Steele and Jeff Turner have the call on 96.9 The Game) Magic: Jalen Suggs, Terrence Ross, Gary Harris, Franz Wagner, Wendell Carter Jr. Celtics: Marcus Smart, Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum, Robert Williams, Juancho Hernangomez. For a preview of tonight’s Magic-Celtics game, click...
NBA
NESN

Jaylen Brown Calls On Himself, Marcus Smart To Lead Celtics’ Defense

The team isn’t the same, but some of the same problems the Boston Celtics had last year flared up in their first time on the court in together this year. Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum accounted for most — if not all — of the offense in a 98-97 win over the Orlando Magic to start the NBA preseason. When outside shots didn’t fall initially, jumpers were forced. The jolt the bench offered as veterans rested was only just enough to pull it out.
NBA
NECN

Celtics' Jaylen Brown Likely to Miss Rest of Preseason With COVID-19

Jaylen Brown likely to miss rest of preseason originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. The next time we see Jaylen Brown on a basketball court, it'll probably be for the Boston Celtics' regular-season opener on Oct. 20. Celtics head coach Ime Udoka told reporters Saturday that Brown is likely to...
NBA
clnsmedia.com

What Happened to Robert Williams III in Celtics Preseason Opener?

Robert Williams III last missed seven shots in a game on Jan. 2, 2018 playing for Texas A&M against Florida. The high-flying, 70% career NBA dunker makes nearly every shot he puts up, or rather throws down. A single Williams miss is a rarity, since he’s usually a foot over the rim, staring down at the cylinder.
NBA
raptorshq.com

Raptors continue preseason in Boston vs Celtics: Preview, start time and more

The goal of a pro sports team, as we all know, is to win. The preseason, however, is played and viewed with a different set of priorities. Sure, the Toronto Raptors dropping 126-113 loss to the Philadelphia 76ers was a disappointing result. But our takeaway from these games has less to do with the score and much more to do with what returning players have added from last year, or how new additions are gelling with the roster, or even how top-five draft picks look compared to the handful of Summer League highlights we’ve been replaying in our minds during the dog days of September.
NBA
providencejournal.com

Five observations after the Celtics latest preseason game

Even in the preseason, it's good to be on the winning side of things. It was the second straight nail-biter for the Boston Celtics in exhibition play, but the Celtics pulled it out over the Toronto Raptors, 113-111, on Saturday night at the TD Garden. Here are five thoughts from...
NBA
WEEI Sports Radio

WEEI Sports Radio

Boston, MA
1K+
Followers
5K+
Post
512K+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest sports news from Boston, including the Red Sox, New England Patriots, Celtics, Bruins and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/weei

Comments / 0

Community Policy