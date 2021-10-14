Marcus Smart suspended for Celtics preseason finale

The Celtics will wrap up the preseason Friday night against the Heat, but they will be without Marcus Smart.

Smart has been suspended by the team, which ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski says is because he missed the team flight to Orlando this week.

Speaking to reporters Thursday, the Celtics guard says it is between him and the team and head coach Ime Udoka said Smart is "remorseful."

Smart will in all likelihood return for the season opener next Wednesday against the Knicks. Meanwhile, it's unclear if Al Horford (COVID) will be cleared in time to play.