25 Best Pajamas (and Cozy Slippers!) to Give and Receive This Season

Lourdes Leon revealed that despite her mom Madonna’s edgy public persona, she’s a strict parent. In a profile published by Interview magazine on Thursday, the model confided to her pop star parent’s best friend, Debi Mazar, that Madonna “is such a control freak, and she has controlled me my whole life.” She added, “I needed to be completely independent from her as soon as I graduated high school.” Leon explained that one of the ways she managed to establish herself is by not taking any of her mom’s money and paying for her college tuition and New York City apartment with the money made from her modeling gigs. “We don’t get any handouts in my family,” she said. Although, “Obviously, I grew up with extreme privilege. There’s no denying that. But I think my mom saw all these other kids of famous people, and she was like, ‘My kids are not going to be like this.’ Also, I feel like if your parents pay for things, then it gives them leverage over you.”

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 3 DAYS AGO