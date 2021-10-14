CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Apparel

25 Best Pajamas (and Cozy Slippers!) to Give and Receive This Season

By Daisy Shaw-Ellis
Vanity Fair
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAll products featured on Vanity Fair are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. As daylight savings time nears, so does the cool, crisp loom of fall and winter weather, which means the search for the best pajamas and slippers is on. And as the change in season beckons lazy, drawn-out evenings and weekends, comfort is key for sloth-ing around the house and bingeing the newest season of Succession, Insecure or The Great. But before you head for the couch, now’s the time to refresh your pajama sets and slippers. We’ve curated a selection that ranges from casual to fancy, from super soft cotton to feather-trimmed silks. There are shearling-lined moccasins with a bodega run-acceptable tread sole and posh Parisian slippers you wouldn’t dream of sullying with the street. Below you’ll find the best pajamas and slippers that’ll suit any personality, regardless of streaming, sleeping, or lounging behavior.

www.vanityfair.com

Comments / 0

Related
Footwear News

Ciara Gives Fall’s Biggest Shoe Trend a Daring Twist in Just a Bodysuit & Combat Boots

Ciara is making a case for this season’s biggest boot trend with a little help from her own label. The “Level Up” singer showed off new pieces from her LITA by Ciara brand on Instagram yesterday, modeling a selection of combat boots matched to just a long-sleeve bodysuit — similar tops retail for $168 at Nordstrom. The LITA by Ciara label offers up an eco-conscious appeal, sold online as well as in-person at select Norstrom stores; additionally, 3% of net revenue of brand purchases will go towards the Why Not You Foundation, a nonprofit benefiting programs to empower young women. View...
NFL
Footwear News

Nicky Hilton Takes Spring Blues into Fall in Tweed Dress and Pointed-Toe Pumps

Nicky Hilton just proved that spring colors can easily transition to fall while out to dinner in West Hollywood, Calif. While dining at Craig’s with her mom, Kathy, the French Sole designer wore a light blue and white tweed dress. The strapless style featured white buttons down its front, as well as a frayed hem, neckline and pocket accents. Hilton kept her accessories classic and delicate, pairing the piece with diamond stud earrings, a tennis bracelet and matching blue Chanel bag with gold hardware. When it came to shoes, Hilton grounded her look in a pair of blue velvet pumps. The style...
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
bestproducts.com

The Best Fall Sweaters for Women to Give Your Wardrobe Cozy-Chic Vibes

There are so many things to love about the fall season, like pumpkin-scented candles, apple-flavored treats, and cooler weather, but curling up with a soft sweater easily tops the list. From comfy oversized knit sweaters that could be mistaken for a blanket (in the best way possible) to luxurious cashmere sweaters that give your autumnal outfit an elegant flair, sweater season can be celebrated with a wide array of styles. Whether you are looking to stay warm and cozy this season or are ready to fully embrace a layered wardrobe, there's a cozy fall sweater for you on our list.
APPAREL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carolyn Bessette Kennedy
Person
Anthony Bourdain
Person
Walter Wanger
Person
Meghan Markle
Footwear News

The 16 Best Slippers for Kids, According to a Podiatrist

Cold weather is upon us, and if you’ve got slippers on the brain, we can’t say we blame you. In our book, slipper season lasts all year. But we’re not just talking about cozy footwear for dad or mom. There are tons of house slippers out there for toddlers and kids. To help you sift through all the options, we asked board certified podiatrist Najwa Javed what to look for in the best slippers for kids. Since little ones are always on the move, she suggests that “a stable hard sole with an anti-grip layer is the most important feature to...
BEAUTY & FASHION
collegecandy.com

The Best Clothes To Thrift (2021)

With the environment being negatively impacted every day from fast fashion, thrifting and being able to recycle clothes has become more prominent than ever. Everyone is doing it now, friends, family, and everyone on social media. Everybody always seems to have the cutest clothes. However, why is it that every Goodwill seems to just have the same old t-shirts and raggedy shoes? With these easy tips on which sections to shop in, you’ll have the best vintage wardrobe on a budget.
APPAREL
gearjunkie.com

Review: Chaco Ramble Puffs Might Be the Best Outdoor Slippers Ever

I am obsessed with my Chaco Ramble Puff slippers. Maybe even more so than my Chaco sandals. And I seriously love me a Z-tan, so that’s saying something. However, I’m also a devotee of backcountry comfort. An emissary of outdoorsy luxe, if you will. A sentinel for the snuggly. A curator of the cozy. I simply love having slippers on my flippers.
LIFESTYLE
thebeautylookbook.com

Best Cozy Candles for Fall

I love this time of year when we can bring out all kinds of cozy things for fall the season. It’s still quite warm here in Florida but the weather has noticeably started to shift. I’ve started to change our home scents to put us more in the mood for fall. Today I’ve put together a roundup of my favorite cozy fall candles from Nordstrom. I’ve included a few alternatives for diffusers and room sprays as well.
SHOPPING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pajama#Organic Cotton#Vanity Fair#Parisian#Brushed Cotton Multi
sixtyandme.com

10 Best Slippers for Women

We all probably spent more time in our slippers in the year during the pandemic than any other time in our lives. Some of us need new slippers!. Being comfy in our footwear at home is important and having slippers that cuddle your feet and keep your toes toasty is important. Slippers typically need to be changed every so often. They lose their shape, the soles wear down, or they lose their warmth over time.
APPAREL
Vanity Fair

Simu Liu Stays Toasty as the New Face of Canadian Outerwear Brand Nobis

After his star turn in Marvel’s history-making Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Simu Liu is suiting up to do battle against perhaps the darkest force of all: winter. As the new global ambassador for outerwear label Nobis, the actor and stuntman let his box-office-bodying smize take a victory lap in his cozy debut for the brand’s winter 2022 collection.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
TODAY.com

15 best fuzzy socks and slippers to keep you warm this season

Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY. As we...
SHOPPING
Vanity Fair

Kate Young Is Giving a Master Class in Fashion on YouTube

When the celebrity stylist Kate Young was a teenager in the ’90s, she read Donna Tartt’s collegiate thriller The Secret History and became obsessed with the idea of owning a Montblanc pen, a luxury writing tool that today costs hundreds, sometimes thousands, of dollars. “All the characters in it are coveting or writing with Montblanc pens, and I was like, ‘Mom, I need a Montblanc pen. Right away.’ And she was like, ‘No, you don’t, you’re in high school,’” she says. Young was taken with the idea of writing with a fountain pen in dark, bloody ink, though, and kept pestering her mother about it. She did get one in the end, as a graduation gift.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Apparel
Vanity Fair

Lourdes Leon Says Mom Madonna Is a “Control Freak” Who Controlled Her “Whole Life”

Lourdes Leon revealed that despite her mom Madonna’s edgy public persona, she’s a strict parent. In a profile published by Interview magazine on Thursday, the model confided to her pop star parent’s best friend, Debi Mazar, that Madonna “is such a control freak, and she has controlled me my whole life.” She added, “I needed to be completely independent from her as soon as I graduated high school.” Leon explained that one of the ways she managed to establish herself is by not taking any of her mom’s money and paying for her college tuition and New York City apartment with the money made from her modeling gigs. “We don’t get any handouts in my family,” she said. Although, “Obviously, I grew up with extreme privilege. There’s no denying that. But I think my mom saw all these other kids of famous people, and she was like, ‘My kids are not going to be like this.’ Also, I feel like if your parents pay for things, then it gives them leverage over you.”
BEAUTY & FASHION
PopSugar

We're Craving a Cozy Fall, and These Are the Shoes (and Outfits!) We'll Be Living In

A comfortable outfit starts at the bottom. No matter the season, feel-good, high-quality shoes will always be in style. In the colder months, add warm to the top of that list — because nothing ruins a day quite like a case of freezing-cold feet! In fall especially, there's so much adventuring to be had. From casual touch football games to apple picking to corn mazes, there's no time to be cold or uncomfortable.
APPAREL
click orlando

A list of the best (and worst) candy to give kids this Halloween

After a year and a half of staying indoors, wearing masks and watching us all argue, kids finally get the green light to go outside, relax and experience some Halloween fun. As COVID-19 cases in the U.S. decline, top infectious diseases experts said families can feel safe trick-or-treating this year, and clearly, excitement is growing.
ORLANDO, FL
Vanity Fair

No More Martinis: The Queen Advised to Give Up Her Favorite Drink

Queen Elizabeth is known to enjoy a tipple but Her Majesty is giving up her daily alcoholic beverage at the advice of her doctors. While she is in good physical health, the Queen, who has been seen using a cane in recent days including Thursday in Wales where she addressed the Welsh Parliament, has been advised to give up her evening martini as she prepares for one of the most important periods of her reign, Vanity Fair can report.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Vanity Fair

The New Hermès Nail Collection Is an Object Lesson in Craft and Color

All products featured on Vanity Fair are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. In early October, as a fabric-wrapped Arc de Triomphe grew soggy in the rain, guests at the spring 2022 Hermès show found themselves in a cocoon of relative sunshine. The artist Flora Moscovici had painted a series of panels, nearly 20 by 30 feet, with gradient tones of warm ochre and rust; they drifted slowly on a track, creating the feeling of a circular room within an airplane hangar on the outskirts of Paris. Nadège Vanhee-Cybulski, the women’s artistic director for Hermès, had brought in Moscovici after seeing Cité Polychrome, a recent plein-air project commissioned by the Ministry of Culture, which mounted the painter’s enormous abstract scrims onto building facades, refashioning quotidien surroundings into something of an opera set. What struck Vanhee-Cybulski—accustomed to working with the scale of the human body—was “her way of using color to transform public spaces in Paris,” she told i-D. The ripple effect played out on the runway as a sunflower-yellow leather trench, blousy pants in muted persimmon, and a loamy mushroom dress—emissaries of color soon to perk up gray streets.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Allure

The Best Nail Polish Gift Sets to Give This Holiday Season

Nail polish sets, perhaps more so than any other type of beauty product, are quite possibly the perfect holiday present. They are truly the gift that keeps on giving — the recipient gets multiple shades, all of which last and last as they're used over and over again. And considering that the public-health circumstances of the last couple of years turned many of us into well-practiced at-home self-manicurists, they serve as an opportunity to keep up our recently improved nail-painting skills. Nail polish is loved by people of all ages, and really, can you think of any other non-edible product better suited for an advent calendar?
RETAIL

Comments / 0

Community Policy