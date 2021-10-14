Career Lessons I’ve Learned From My Senior Rescue Dog

With Made In Chelsea back on our screens for its 22nd series - catch it on Monday nights at 9pm on E4 - it seems only right that we acknowledge the impact that this reality TV show has had on its audience over the years. Would the masses be so tuned in to gas-lighting, for example, if we hadn't learned an eyebrow-raising lesson or two from the doomed on-and-off relationship of Spencer Matthews and Louise Thompson? Would we have honed the art of sass quite so eloquently without the guidance of one Sophie Hermann? And who else has discovered that a pensive moment on the riverside is actually quite therapeutic since getting stuck into the series? Don't deny it.

