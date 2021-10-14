CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pets

Career Lessons I’ve Learned From My Senior Rescue Dog

By Wendi Weiner
abovethelaw.com
 4 days ago

In May 2006, I adopted a 1-year-old shih tzu, Riley, and became a first-time dog owner. Over the past 15-and-1/2 years as my own career has shifted (from lawyer to writer and executive career coach), Riley has been there every step of the way. At over 16 now, he is at the end stages of his life, and while it is incredibly hard to witness (and even more challenging to accept), I’ve learned many career lessons from watching him mature through life.

abovethelaw.com

Comments / 0

Related
FireRescue1

‘I learned a lesson that may never happen to someone in a whole career of service’

Following the ongoing news about Peyton Morse’s death, one firefighter reflects on his personal experience with drills gone wrong. The following article was first written in response to news of the death of Peyton Morse, then shared with FireRescue1 following the publication of Greg Friese’s analysis “Respond to ‘I can’t breathe’ like it’s a mayday – because it is.”
PUBLIC SAFETY
hancockclarion.com

What I learned from dying; Now I lose my dog?

It’s been an excruciatingly long, hard week. On the same day that I finished up a column about how doctors considered my being alive a miracle, I had an appointment with my oncologist where one of the only things I remember him saying is “what we’re doing isn’t working anymore.”
PETS
Clayton News Daily

This Guy Can't Stop Rescuing Senior Dogs | The Dodo

This guy shares his bed with 9 rescued senior dogs. For more of Steve and his adorable family, visit them out on Instagram: http://thedo.do/wolfgang. Tweet with us on Twitter: https://thedo.do/2Jast1M. Howl with us on TikTok: https://thedo.do/2qFkbGT. Take a peek at our Snapchat: http://thedo.do/2gkVhsz. Love our Instagram: http://thedo.do/2agAEce. Like us on...
PETS
SELF

13 People on the Best Lessons They've Learned in Therapy

As we’ve all tried to cope through a difficult, uncertain, and anxiety-inducing year (and then some), therapy has become more invaluable than ever. Of course, therapy is always invaluable, not just during a global pandemic. It’s an incredibly useful tool that everyone should consider if they feel they need a little help sorting through and working on their emotional and mental health (though not everyone has access to affordable therapy, which is an issue that also desperately needs addressing).
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Startup#Rescue Dog#Linkedin#Kismet
Kelly E.

"Each guy thought he was the only one." My best friend conned men and then she conned me.

Adult friendship red flagsPhoto by Omar Lopez on Unsplash. I’d always had a close group of friends but never an adult best-friend relationship. Then Jana came along. Jana was a tiny, beautiful woman with a huge personality. She spun around in her seat at church and introduced herself with a huge smile and the kind of focused attention that made you feel like the only person in the room. She held my arm as she talked, shared her life story, and wanted to hear mine. Our babies played on the floor next to us, apparently enjoy each other’s company too. Jana was bubbly and kind-hearted. She had a charisma that drew you in. We were instant friends. In fact, we were instant best friends according to Jana.
goodmenproject.com

5 Lessons I Wish I’d Learned Earlier in Life

When I was 18, I thought I was taking the safe yet deceptively easy route when I elected to forgo an immediate college education for a two-year web development program. In the short term, I was kind of right. In the long term, though, oof. Lesson 1: Don’t sit back...
MEDITATION
Grazia

The 8 Suprisingly Useful Beauty Lessons We've Learned From Made In Chelsea

With Made In Chelsea back on our screens for its 22nd series - catch it on Monday nights at 9pm on E4 - it seems only right that we acknowledge the impact that this reality TV show has had on its audience over the years. Would the masses be so tuned in to gas-lighting, for example, if we hadn't learned an eyebrow-raising lesson or two from the doomed on-and-off relationship of Spencer Matthews and Louise Thompson? Would we have honed the art of sass quite so eloquently without the guidance of one Sophie Hermann? And who else has discovered that a pensive moment on the riverside is actually quite therapeutic since getting stuck into the series? Don't deny it.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Pets
1420 WBSM

What I Learned From My First Mammogram

So you've reached that magical age where yearly mammograms are now a thing and the first one is fast approaching. Relax. It's not as bad as you may think – but there are some things for which you should prepare. Last January, I had my very first mammogram and luckily...
HEALTH
majorleaguefishing.com

James Watson Q&A: “I’ve Learned a Lot About Fishing as a Pro”

James Watson is not known for mincing words. If you’ve had the opportunity to watch him the past several years fishing MLF Cup events and the Bass Pro Tour, you’ll know that the Missouri pro speaks his mind. So after three seasons fishing the Bass Pro Tour, we connected with “Worldwide” for a no-holds-barred assessment of his 2021 season and career.
HOBBIES
PopSugar

The Style Tips I Learned From My Fabulous Brother

As a young girl in high school, nothing was more fascinating to me than my brother's closet. I remember watching my brother get ready every day with eyes of pure adoration, wishing I could copy his style. My mom and sister have always been very simple with their fashion sense, so seeing my brother leave the house with his hair done every day, wearing the coolest outfit, and always smelling good was everything I wanted.
BEAUTY & FASHION
The Independent

I’ve learnt an important lesson from performing comedy gigs online during the pandemic

If you have disabled friends or family, you will likely have heard them say many times over the past 18 months that the losses we have all suffered – life being confined to a tiny square area, most of its treats no longer within reach, a heightened sense of isolation and helplessness – merely reflect what it’s been like in their skin for as long as they can remember. For millions of people in this country, lockdown is a constant, not a regrettable phase to be moved on from as soon as circumstances change.This was a humbling and valuable lesson...
PUBLIC HEALTH
darlingmagazine.org

What I’ve Learned From Being in an Interracial Relationship

Meeting my husband later in life had its perks. We weren’t phased by age or being of a different race; we were open-minded and ready for the next chapter. Seven months after our first date, we were married, wildly in love and blissfully unaware of what would lie ahead. 2020...
RELATIONSHIPS
psychologytoday.com

What I Learned About Self-Compassion From My New Vacuum

Learning to be kind to yourself isn't that hard, despite what you might think. Self-compassion is linked in research studies to lower depression, anxiety, and stress. Life lessons are all around you—being mindful and aware allows you to open up to these lessons. Who would have thought I could learn...
HEALTH
Well+Good

5 Lessons About Money and Financial Wellness I Learned From My Puerto Rican Father

Today, I’m a spiritual leadership coach running a multiple six-figure business, but a few years back I was a 20-something Latina working in the fashion industry, trying to find her way. I was paid far less than I deserved, and I wasn’t lit up by what I was doing. For years, I tried to find my niche and my path to success while wondering if I could afford my New York City rent.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ednc.org

Perspective | Sisters bonding over STEM and the lessons they’ve learned

We began competing in science fairs in the second grade and found that we loved the whole process — from asking interesting questions, to researching and finding answers, and then sharing our knowledge with the judges. As sisters, we used to compete against each other, but in middle school joined forces to create an amazing research team. We have partnered up for projects ever since.
RELATIONSHIPS
ephotozine.com

I think I've found my calling!

SueLeonard / Blog / I think I've found my calling!. I think I've found my calling! Well, at least for this particular time in my life. In the last few months I've been engaged in flower photography and loving it. Who would have thought. Here's just one of my images for you to enjoy.
PHOTOGRAPHY
Thrive Global

5 Things I’ve Learned About Menopause

I’ve come a long way since then and, at the prime age of (very nearly) 53, I can confidently say I know a lot more about perimenopause and menopause now. Why did it take me until the age of 50 to start finding out?. It’s good that so much more...
WOMEN'S HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy