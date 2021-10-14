Career Lessons I’ve Learned From My Senior Rescue Dog
In May 2006, I adopted a 1-year-old shih tzu, Riley, and became a first-time dog owner. Over the past 15-and-1/2 years as my own career has shifted (from lawyer to writer and executive career coach), Riley has been there every step of the way. At over 16 now, he is at the end stages of his life, and while it is incredibly hard to witness (and even more challenging to accept), I’ve learned many career lessons from watching him mature through life.abovethelaw.com
