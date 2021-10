BROOKVILLE — The Brookville Borough Council welcomed two new Junior Council members who were sworn in last week during the meeting on Tuesday evening. Laurin Taylor and Maeve Jordan were both sworn in by Mayor Richard Beck at the start of the meeting. Taylor then took her seat at the council table with the rest of the borough council members. Jordan will be the alternate for when Taylor is unable to make it to a council meeting.

BROOKVILLE, PA ・ 5 DAYS AGO