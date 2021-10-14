From an old nursing home, new flats and a kitchen for culinary start-ups

It is certainly among the most distinctive building projects underway in Northern Nevada. On a scruffy stretch of Oddie Boulevard in Sparks, a former nursing home is being repurposed into a 58-unit apartment building. The kitchen of the former facility is being refashioned into a commercial kitchen that chefs, caterers, food truck operators and culinary start-ups can rent by the hour. Chef Mark Estee, an owner of Local Food Group and Great Basin Brewing Co., is helping to develop the kitchen (while adding some marquee appeal).