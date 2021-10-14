CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

PUBG Halloween Update Hits Console

By Grace Benfell
Gamespot
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJust earlier this week, PUBG Studios revealed all the details of PUBG: Battleground's 14.1 update. The patch was already released on PC and is now releasing on console. In the spirit of the season, PUBG: Battlegrounds has decorated the School, Hospital, and Starting Area of the Erangel map. Additionally, players might run into spooky Halloween weather, like a blood moon or zone drenched in fog.

www.gamespot.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Where to buy PS5: Restock updates and how to pre-order Sony’s elusive PlayStation 5 console

Follow live: PS5 stock UK – tracking live restock updates from all the major retailersThe PS5 has been out for nearly a year now and gamers are still struggling to get their hands on Sony’s newest console. Stock issues have plagued the PS5 ever since it launched last year, and the restock kerfuffle is still going on today.The sad tale began in November, when excited gamers tore open PS5 parcels that they had pre-ordered, only to find them replaced with cat food, a George Foreman grill and a bag of grain. Whenever more PS5s were made available, they were snapped up almost immediately,...
VIDEO GAMES
totalgamingnetwork.com

World of Warships: Legends Halloween Update Now Live

World of Warships: Legends introduces the first campaign with a ship of choice as the ultimate prize. It’s backed by a Halloween event, split into two parts, and more new ships!. Element of Choice Campaign. The headliners of Element of Choice, Tier VII Premium destroyers Friesland and Loyang, are both...
TECHNOLOGY
player.one

Time for Some Trick-or-Treat as Halloween Arrives in PUBG

It’s that time of the year again when everyone greets each other with a “Trick-or-treat!” or “Boo!” For Halloween 2021, PUBG is launching Special Drops events and the Partner Drops event. There’s also a shop update and a Halloween version of Erangel for players to enjoy. For the changes to...
VIDEO GAMES
Twinfinite

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla’s New Update Is Now Live On Consoles & PC

Ubisoft‘s open-world action-RPG, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, received a brand new patch today on consoles and PC. Said patch is dubbed Update 1.3.2 and is available to download now on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Stadia and PC. Specifically, the new update prepares the viking-themed adventure for the upcoming...
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pubg Studios#Battlegrounds#The School Hospital#Palace#School#Ui
cgmagonline.com

Fortnite is Throwing Biggest Halloween Party with New Update

Epic Games’ Fortnite is bringing back its Halloween 2021 update with lots of content and events. Fortnite’s “Fortnitemares” is dropping into Spooky Skyscrapers (not a real place on the Island) this Halloween. Chapter 2 Season 8 welcomes players back to celebrate Halloween in a big way. Each day is supposed...
VIDEO GAMES
mmobomb.com

Aura Kingdom Celebrates Halloween With The Hauntings Of Azuria Update

Aura Kingdom’s Hauntings of Azuria update has arrived, bringing with it all kinds of spooky stuff. It’s not all spooky, of course. This is an update, so it does include some housekeeping such as class balancing, but there’s enough spooky content to go around. First off, yes, you can expect...
VIDEO GAMES
Videogamer.com

Nintendo Switch OLED developers speak on the console’s updated Joy-Cons in new interview

Today sees the launch of the new Nintendo Switch OLED model, and to mark the occasion the company has published a new official developer interview on the machine. Ko Shiota and Toru Yamashita both sat down for a chat as part of the latest Ask the Developer series. The Director and Deputy General Manager of the Technology Development Division respectively, both were heavily involved in the development of the new hardware. The two took some time to talk about the Joy-Con controllers. Of course, Joy-Con drift has been a thorny issue for the company across both the original Nintendo Switch and the Lite. In 2019, the company even had a lawsuit filed against it for the issue.
VIDEO GAMES
vg247.com

BPM: Bullets Per Minute PS5 gameplay - the innovative FPS hits consoles

It's not often you get a brand-new take on a well established genre, but BPM: Bullets Per Minute is exactly that. Check out this quick look at the game running on PS5. While BPM launched on PC about a year ago, it's now on Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, and PS5. As a rhythm FPS, the twist here is that you can only shoot, jump, reload, and dodge on the beat of the music. This makes for a completely different feeling shooter, and one that has to be seen/played to truly get a sense of what's going on.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Halloween
attackofthefanboy.com

Rust Console Edition Update 1.07 Patch Notes

Update 1.07 has arrived for Rust Console Edition, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch. The PC version of the game got an update not too long ago, but now a new patch has been released for Rust Console Edition. The official patch number is 1.07.
VIDEO GAMES
egmnow.com

Insurgency: Sandstorm console update fixes crashes

New World Interactive has delivered an update for the console release of Insurgency: Sandstorm on PlayStation, with an Xbox release scheduled for next week. According to the patch notes, the game crash issues that have been affecting all console versions have been fixed. However, to achieve this, the 4K mode on PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 Pro has been temporarily disabled. 4K will be re-enabled once a permanent fix for the crashing has been found.
VIDEO GAMES
TheSixthAxis

Die by the Blade brings one hit kills on console and PC next year

Publisher Kwalee is to bring Grindstone and Triple Hill Interactive’s one hit kill fighting game, Die by the Blade, to PC via Steam, PS4, PS5, Xbox Series S/X and Nintendo Switch next year. The title is said to be influenced by Bushido Blade, Way of the Samurai, and Dark Souls, with each weapon in the game having its own set of moves.
VIDEO GAMES
player.one

Overwatch: The Halloween Terror Returns in the Latest Update

Blizzard has released a new update for Overwatch to celebrate the Sixth Anniversary of its Halloween Terror Event. The limited-time PvE Brawl, Junkenstein’s Revenge, is back, and you can also unlock new Halloween-themed items by completing this season’s Weekly Challenges. Weekly Challenges. The Halloween Terror event will run from October...
VIDEO GAMES
psu.com

Rust Console Edition Update 1.08 Rolls Out With Collision Bug Fixes & More

Fixed Garage door collisions. Players should be able to use jump ups again. Crafting UI, Map UI and Inventory UI now contain the same button prompt. “Close” and “Back”. Fixed a missing frame in the aiming animation for the crossbow. Fixed the stuttering animation of jackhammer while holding it. Fixed...
VIDEO GAMES
NME

‘PUBG’ teases a spooky Halloween Fantasy Battle Royale event

PUBG has released a new video teasing a spooky event coming to the battle royale, though no date is available just yet. PUBG previously ran a fantasy event in April called the Fantasy Battle Royale. Players would drop into a fantasy-themed version of Erangel to fight for ye olde chicken dinner. A new trailer suggests that a Halloween version of the event is on the way.
VIDEO GAMES
thenerdstash.com

Silver Chains Game Hits Xbox Consoles This Month

It’s always good to see horror games get an October release, and Silver Chains is a horror title that may win new fans. Already a hit on Steam, gamers can look forward to an Xbox release very soon. Prepare for some fright, because Silver Chains is a game that may cause your heart to skip.
VIDEO GAMES
TechCrunch

Review: Nintendo Switch OLED is a boon to handheld users but skippable as a home console update

Even at the best of times it can be hard to tell what Nintendo’s hardware strategy is, or whether there is indeed a strategy at all. The $350 Switch OLED provides a perfect example of this: At a time when rivals Sony and Microsoft are striving to show that their next-gen console is the most powerful, Nintendo releases an almost identical version of a console that was underpowered when it came out five years ago. Is it faltering? Or is it just that confident?
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

PS5 Restock Update: You Can Register For A Chance To Buy A Console From PS Direct

The holiday season is almost upon us, but the PS5 and PS5 Digital remain difficult to find in stock. Even though we're getting close to a year out from launch, the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 5 Digital tend to sell out within minutes at major retailers. Console restocks tend to pop up sporadically, with a couple of restocks each week. A lot of the restocks we've seen lately are for in-store pickup, which perhaps signifies a push to get more people in stores as the holidays approach. We also still regularly see PS5 bundles at GameStop, but even those tend to sell out very quickly. PS Direct is the most consistent with restocks, and ahead of the holiday season, PlayStation has opened up a registration system for the chance to buy the PS5. You simply need a free PSN account to register. Once registered, PlayStation will contact you via email if/when you get an invite to buy the PS5 from PS Direct. While we don't know when the next PS5 restock will happen, our PS5 restock guide includes links to all major retailer listings as well as tips for securing a console.
VIDEO GAMES
realsport101.com

PUBG Mobile Update 1.7: Release Date & New Season Details

PUBG Mobile is still hugely popular in certain parts of the world. While the seasons system has seen somewhat of a shake up, we have a good idea of when PUBG Mobile Update 1.7 will release. Below is everything we know so far about the update, when you'll be able...
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy