PUBG Halloween Update Hits Console

The holiday season is almost upon us, but the PS5 and PS5 Digital remain difficult to find in stock. Even though we're getting close to a year out from launch, the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 5 Digital tend to sell out within minutes at major retailers. Console restocks tend to pop up sporadically, with a couple of restocks each week. A lot of the restocks we've seen lately are for in-store pickup, which perhaps signifies a push to get more people in stores as the holidays approach. We also still regularly see PS5 bundles at GameStop, but even those tend to sell out very quickly. PS Direct is the most consistent with restocks, and ahead of the holiday season, PlayStation has opened up a registration system for the chance to buy the PS5. You simply need a free PSN account to register. Once registered, PlayStation will contact you via email if/when you get an invite to buy the PS5 from PS Direct. While we don't know when the next PS5 restock will happen, our PS5 restock guide includes links to all major retailer listings as well as tips for securing a console.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 4 DAYS AGO