For New Jersey drivers who use E-ZPass, the cost of the last toll they paid can be a mystery until they check their monthly statement. Now, under a new law signed by Gov. Phil Murphy late Monday afternoon, the cost of that toll will be sent by a push notification to drivers’ smartphones 24 hours after paying the toll. The bill requires a push notification be sent to drivers who have the New Jersey E-ZPass app on their phones.

