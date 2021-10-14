CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Customizable Cosmetic Dropper Bottles

By Francesca Mercurio
Cover picture for the articleThe women-owned beauty packaging company, APC Packaging, has announced its new patented Mono-Material System Dropper. This new product is designed with sustainability and customization in mind and offers brands an eco-conscious and personalized packaging alternative. The mono-material dropper can be easily disposed of thanks to its recyclable materials. Moreover, the pipette was designed with functionality in mind and is an excellent alternative to multi-material and non-recycled pipettes that dominate today's market. The pipette comes in transparent, tinted, and colored options, letting brands customize their packaging based on their unique needs.

