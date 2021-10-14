CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
4 latest hospital bankruptcies

Cover picture for the articleHospitals in Illinois, New Hampshire and Texas filed for bankruptcy protection in the past year. Heights Hospital in Houston filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in June. At that time, the hospital had assets of $100 million to $500 million and liabilities ranging from $10 million to $50 million. The bankruptcy came after the hospital abruptly closed and locked out staff in January. Heights Hospital was once an acute care hospital but more recently provided outpatient and specialty care.

