‘RHOBH’ Is Erika Jayne’s Sole Source Of Income: Will She Get A Raise?

Unfortunately for Erika Jayne, some major legal troubles came to light smack dab in the middle of filming for this eleventh season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Her husband, Tom Girardi, has been accused of embezzling from clients and creditors of his law firm, and Jayne's own culpability has been questioned heavily by her Bravo co-stars. What's more, the reality star has reportedly been butting heads lately with franchise executive producer and host Andy Cohen, and if that's true, it could potentially further complicate her future with the reality TV franchise.

CELEBRITIES ・ 19 DAYS AGO