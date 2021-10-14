CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘RHOBH’ Is Erika Jayne’s Sole Source Of Income: Will She Get A Raise?

 4 days ago
Erika Jayne revealed that RHOBH is her main source of income. The reality star has been dropped from many of her endorsements amid the ongoing embezzlement case. As of right now, the future of E.J. Global Inc. is at a standstill as the attorneys look into the finances behind the business. Both Erika and her estranged husband, Thomas Girardi, are accused of allegedly embezzling funds meant for his clients.

