CHULA VISTA, Calif. — The family of Maya Millete was pleading for answers on Wednesday, one day after Larry Millete, Maya's husband was arrested on suspicion of her murder. "I haven't really wrapped my head around it," Maricris Tabalanza-Drouaillet, Maya Millete’s sister said. "It's still new. Even though it's been nine months that we've been trying to look for my sister. One of the neighbors called us because they saw activity at Larry's house. They didn't know what was going on, 'It could be another search warrant,' they said. But there was a tactical team that surrounded the house."

