Collections of Edith Gentile, Diana Chang, and Helen Hull Jacobs are featured in the latest issue of Stony Brook University Magazine. “Rare Treasures” highlights three trailblazing women whose the collections are part of Special Collections and University Archives (SCUA). Edith Gentile (1924-2011) was one of the first female stainless steel welders to work for Republic Aviation Corporation in Farmingdale, New York. Diana Chang’s (1924-2009) first novel, The Frontiers of Love, was the first novel to be published by an American born, Chinese American, in the United States (Random House, 1956). Helen Hull Jacobs (1908-1997) served as a commander in the U.S. Navy intelligence during World War II, one of only five women to achieve that rank in the Navy. Prior to her military career, Jacobs was a highly accomplished tennis player winning four U.S. Open titles and the 1936 Wimbledon singles championship.

STONY BROOK, NY ・ 4 DAYS AGO