CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Rugby

Wales international Hallam Amos to quit rugby aged 27 to focus on medical career

By Pa Sport Staff
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41dZZS_0cRPB13g00

Wales full-back Hallam Amos has announced his retirement from rugby at the age of 27.

Amos, who plays for Cardiff is quitting the game at the end of the season to focus on his medical career.

“After a decade of professional rugby, the 2021/22 season will be my last,” Amos wrote on Instagram.

“I’m very grateful for the incredible experiences I’ve had over the last 10 seasons, but the time has almost come to face a new challenge.

“It’s always been my intention to finish when I complete my degree and this season aligns nicely with the final year of my medical studies, so a perfect time to transition from pitch to hospital.”

Amos began his senior rugby career at the Newport-based Dragons and made his Wales debut at the age of 19 against Tonga in 2013.

He joined Cardiff in 2019 after eight years at the Dragons and played at the 2015 and 2019 World Cups, winning the last of his 25 Wales caps against Argentina in July.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1M0c4e_0cRPB13g00

Amos added: “Throughout my years combining university with a rugby career I’ve had plenty of support – from the WRU, from the Dragons for the first few years of my career, from Cardiff Rugby more recently, and from Cardiff Uni itself – and I’ll always be thankful for their willingness to accommodate both aspects of my life.

“Particular thanks to Dai (Young, Cardiff director of rugby) and Wayne (Pivac, Wales head coach) who have been understanding over the last couple of weeks as I’ve talked to them about the thought process behind my decision.

“Retiring at 27 will definitely be strange, but I’m fully committed to Cardiff for the rest of the season and hopefully I can finish on a high over the next few months.”

Young told the Cardiff website: “Obviously it will be disappointing to lose a player of Hallam’s quality and he has plenty of rugby left in him, but you can only admire his decision.

“Not many players get to go out on their own terms, and to switch from rugby to a full-time career in medicine sets him up for a long and fruitful career.

“Hallam has worked incredibly hard to juggle rugby and his studies up until now and has achieved a huge amount in the game both at regional and international level.

“He will remain an important figure for us for the remainder of the season and can play without the pressure of the decision hanging over him.

“For now, the focus is on Cardiff and enjoying his rugby and next summer we will wish him all the very best for the future.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Half-back Jordan Abdull set for first England cap in Test against France

Hull KR half-back Jordan Abdull is set to win his first cap for England in next Saturday’s Test against France in Perpignan.The 25-year-old former Hull FC and London Broncos player’s selection in a 20-man squad is reward for a magnificent season with the shock Super League semi-finalists which also earned him a place on the Man of Steel shortlist.As one of only two specialist half-backs in the squad, Abdull looks certain to line up alongside Jonny Lomax, one of five players from champions St Helens.🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 #EnglandRL Head Coach Shaun Wane has today named a 20-man squad for next Saturday's international...
WORLD
BBC

Wales rugby star Cory Hill among men who damaged woman's home

A woman said she feared for her and her children's lives after men, including Wales rugby international Cory Hill, damaged her home in the early hours. She said South Wales Police officers made her feel like an "inconvenience" following the disturbance in Rhondda Cynon Taf in May. The force said...
WORLD
Sporting News

Benji Marshall Retires: Rugby League Icon Calls Time On 19-Year NRL Career

Rugby league has farewelled one of the game's true icons with Benji Marshall officially announcing his retirement. The veteran playmaker announced on Wednesday, following South Sydney's grand final loss to Penrith, that 2021 would be his last season as he calls time on his illustrious 19-season NRL career. Marshall hangs...
RUGBY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#World Rugby#Commonwealth Games#Wales International#Newport#Dragons#Wru#Cardiff Rugby#Cardiff Uni#Welshrugbyunion#Rugbyworldcup
rugbyworld.com

Wales Women Autumn Internationals Squad 2021

Wales Women have named their 36-player squad for their upcoming autumn internationals fixtures against Japan, South Africa and Canada. Geraint Lewis and Ioan Cunningham are jointly leading the side while the WRU search for a permanent head coach. Six uncapped players are included in the squad, which will be captained...
RUGBY
The Independent

Ireland’s Curtis Campher joins star duo in T20 history books

What connects the following bowlers – Rashid Khan, Lasith Malinga and Curtis Campher?Ireland’s little-known 22-year-old seamer wrote his name into a sport quiz question for years to come when he joined illustrious company with four wickets in successive balls against Holland at the T20 World Cup.Here, we look at the only three times that feat has been achieved in Twenty20 internationals.Rashid Khan, AfghanistanRashid Khan does it again as Afghanistan seal the series 3-0!The spin-wizard takes 5/27 including a hat-trick after Mohammad Nabi's 81 set up a 32 run victory!#AFGviRE scorecard ➡️ https://t.co/ND4roWezmV pic.twitter.com/k09idHMfJL— ICC (@ICC) February 24, 2019v Ireland ...
WORLD
BBC

Ffion Lewis: No regrets over code switch for Wales rugby league captain

Half-back Ffion Lewis has been named Wales rugby league captain for the Test against Ireland in Colwyn Bay on 17 October. The dual-code international will lead the side in the absence of injured Shaunni Davies in Wales’ first Test match on home soil. Lewis, 25, who has won 14 caps...
WORLD
Telegraph

England rugby fans will need valid NHS Covid Pass to attend autumn internationals

Fans attending England’s autumn internationals must hold a valid NHS Covid Pass unless exempt, it has been confirmed. The Rugby Football Union announced on Tuesday that the visits of Tonga, Australia and world champions South Africa next month would witness the use of so-called Covid passports. The fixtures, set to...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Rugby
Country
Argentina
NewsBreak
Sports
BBC

Aaron Ramsey: World Cup qualification would 'complete' Wales career

Venue: A. Le Coq Arena, Tallinn Date: Monday, 11 October Kick-off: 19:45 BST. Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio Wales and Radio Cymru, plus live text and score updates on the BBC Sport website and app. Highlights on Match of the Day Wales on BBC One Wales from 22:35 BST.
UEFA
BBC

Rugby World Cup: Where are Wales Women, one year out?

One year from now Wales Women will run out on the global sporting stage to kick off their Rugby World Cup campaign. Excitement levels have had an extra year to build. New Zealand had been due to host the 30th anniversary tournament in 2021, but the Covid-19 pandemic saw it delayed until next October.
RUGBY
BBC

Wales rugby: Amazon and S4C agree deal over match highlights

There will be no free-to-air live coverage of Wales' autumn rugby internationals, it has been announced. S4C had been in discussions with the main rights holders Amazon Prime to show the matches in Welsh - as they did in autumn 2020. However, it will only show highlights of the games...
RUGBY
Sporting News

Norm Provan dies aged 88: Rugby league icon passes away

One of Australian rugby league's most legendary figures, Norm Provan, has died. The man who, along with Arthur Summons, adorns the NRL premiership trophy, passed away on Wednesday night, aged 88. Provan is the most iconic figure from the all-conquering St George teams of the 50s and 60s, winning the...
WORLD
BBC

Focus Wales: Festival welcomes music industry to Wales

The impact of Covid on the music industry has been brutal, say artists - but they are ready to fight back. Nearly 300 acts from Wales and the world have gathered in Wrexham for the return of one of the UK's most important festivals for new talent. It comes as...
WORLD
BBC

Amazon live rugby TV deal bad for Wales says S4C boss

An Amazon Prime deal ensuring no free-to-air live coverage of the autumn rugby internationals is a "retrograde step", S4C's chief executive has said. Last year, Wales' fixtures were shown live on both Amazon Prime and S4C - this year fans must pay Amazon to watch live, with highlights later on S4C.
SPORTS
Daily Mail

Wales confirm all home and away rugby fans attending their upcoming Autumn Nations Tests WILL need a Covid passport

Wales rugby fans and away supporters will need a Covid pass to attend Principality Stadium Tests in Cardiff this autumn. The Welsh Rugby Union (WRU) confirmed that like at Twickenham for England games, supporters will be 'spot-checked' on their virus status before permitted entry to the four internationals against New Zealand, South Africa, Fiji and Australia.
WORLD
ESPN

Wales recall exiled Thomas Young for Autumn internationals ahead of Cardiff move

Wales coach Wayne Pivac has recalled England-based Thomas Young for the Autumn International series despite the loose-forward falling short of the 60-cap rule for players based outside of the country. Pivac received a special exemption for Wasps flanker Young after it was announced on Wednesday that he would return to...
WORLD
actionnewsnow.com

Wales international David Brooks, 24, reveals cancer diagnosis

Wales international David Brooks has revealed he's been diagnosed with stage two Hodgkin Lymphoma. The 24-year-old, who currently plays for Bournemouth in the second tier of English football, posted a message on Twitter Wednesday saying he will start treatment next week. "I have been diagnosed with Stage II Hodgkin Lymphoma...
CANCER
The Independent

Kyle Coetzer excited by strength of Scotland squad ahead of T20 World Cup

Kyle Coetzer believes Scotland possess the strongest squad that the country has ever assembled at a Twenty20 World Cup.Scotland start their campaign against Bangladesh in Muscat on Sunday with Oman and Papua New Guinea completing the Group B line-up.Holland, Ireland, Namibia and Sri Lanka make up Group A and the top two from each section will advance to the Super 12 stage.Afghanistan, Australia, England, India New Zealand, Pakistan, South Africa and West Indies have automatically qualified for the Super 12 stage.🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 @CricketScotland are determined to make up for lost time at the #T20WorldCup 👊https://t.co/E2Nz0wCpJk— T20 World Cup (@T20WorldCup) October...
WORLD
The Independent

The Independent

293K+
Followers
122K+
Post
149M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy