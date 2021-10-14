Cardinal Services Holds Annual ‘Cardinal Call’ Fundraiser
WARSAW — Cardinal Services' annual fundraiser "A Cardinal Call" marked its 16th year on Wednesday, Oct. 13. Over 500 guests tuned in to watch the 34-minute virtual presentation that included messages from Cardinal Board Chair Angie Ritchey; Executive Director Matt Boren; Head Start parent Mylisha Bennett; Adult Services parent Mary Kay Kinsella and her daughter Liz; volunteer Jennifer Lancaster; and Ivy Tech Vice Chancellor Allyn Decker.
