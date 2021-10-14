CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Public Comment Sought for County’s Multi-Hazard Mitigation Plan

By CARSON HUGHES carson.hughes@apgsomn.com
southernminn.com
 4 days ago

Le Sueur County has completed an updated draft of the of its Multi-Hazard Mitigation Plan (MHMP) and is now seeking public feedback on it. Citizens can find a link to review the plan and offer feedback by visiting https://z.umn.edu/le_sueur. The review and comment period is open through Thursday, October 21st. After that, the draft plan will be submitted to the State of Minnesota and the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) for review.

www.southernminn.com

Comments / 0

Related
southernminn.com

Demolition on hold: HPC postpones decision on Archer House pending 'more information'

Three hours of presentations, testimony, questions and discussion last Thursday evening in the Northfield city council chambers culminated with the Heritage Preservation Commission (HPC) voting to postpone its decision on whether or not to approve Manawa Inc., LLC’s request for a Certificate of Appropriateness to demolish what remains of the Archer House.
NORTHFIELD, MN
the-journal.com

Southwest Basin water plan update seeks public comment

The updated Southwest Basin Implementation Plan is open for public comment through Nov. 15. Each of Colorado’s nine river basins are are undergoing updates to their implementation plans. Each river basin has its own roundtable made up of members of that community. The public comments help shape the content of...
POLITICS
southernminn.com

Steele County looking to change treasurer, auditor roles to appointed positions

Holding on to experienced, qualified employees has been prioritized more than ever, as the ongoing workforce shortage continues to loom in the nation, state and locally. Because of that reality, Steele County officials are looking to do whatever it takes to hold on to two important employees for as long as possible. During the Board of Commissioners meeting last week, County Administrator Scott Golberg requested approval to move forward with the process of changing the auditor and treasurer positions from elected to appointed.
STEELE COUNTY, MN
KESQ News Channel 3

Audit: County’s overtime costs exceed $110 million in 2020-21

Multiple agencies pushed Riverside County's overall overtime expenses above $100 million in the previous fiscal year, with the sheriff's department leading the pack, according to a report that the Board of Supervisors will review tomorrow. The Office of the Auditor-Controller just completed its 2020-21 fiscal year "Full Transparency Countywide Overtime Monitoring" assessment and, according to The post Audit: County’s overtime costs exceed $110 million in 2020-21 appeared first on KESQ.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
Western Front

How to navigate Bellingham City Council’s new rules for public comment

The Bellingham City Council has begun holding sessions for public comment every other Monday through Zoom. These sessions come as a solution for hearing the public’s concerns without interfering with the regular City Council’s broadcasts. The public comment sessions will be held at 7 p.m. every other Monday. According to...
BELLINGHAM, WA
Bartlesville Examiner-Enterprise

Hazard Mitigation Plan updates submitted for state review

Updates to a county-wide emergency preparedness plan, identifying natural threats, such as flooding and hail, and outlining projects to protect life and property in an emergency, have been submitted to the State for review, following extensive collaboration between officials throughout Washington County. Once approved by state and federal officials, the...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Emergency Preparedness#Emergency Management#Wildland Fires#The Le Sueur County Mhmp#Elysian#U Spatial
kingcityrustler.com

Public input sought on Salinas Valley Subbasin Groundwater Sustainability Plans

SALINAS VALLEY — Salinas Valley Basin Groundwater Sustainability Agency (SVBGSA) Board of Directors on Aug. 12 approved Groundwater Sustainability Plans (GSPs) drafts to be released for public comment for the following subbasins: Eastside, Forebay, Langley and Upper Valley. This comes after the 180/400 Foot Aquifer GSP was among the first...
SALINAS, CA
menifee247.com

Public input sought on city plan for 'granny flat' designs

Residents will have an opportunity to provide input about the design of accessory dwelling units the City of Menifee will include in a new grant-funded program. In the ADU program, City staff is creating concept plans of four options for an ADU of no more than 1,200 square feet to be added to residential lots. An ADU, also referred to as an “in-law unit” or “granny flat”, is an attached or detached structure that provides independent living facilities for one or more people. The City’s program offers plans for detached ADUs.
MENIFEE, CA
wgcu.org

Collier County, state plan multi-million-dollar road projects

In response to the lack of traffic infrastructure in the area, Collier County has teamed up with the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) in a multi-million-dollar project to rectify the congestion accompanied by the area’s population growth. Many Collier citizens, like Indiana RePaul, have experienced daily complications due to road...
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
cutbankpioneerpress.com

Glacier County: DOA determines County needs more help, public has comments and questions, open insurance claims discussed

This week’s issues features lots of Glacier County news. •The Montana Department of Administration (DOA) recently determined there is “sufficient evidence of violations” of the Single Audit Act by Glacier County officials for audit years 2015/16 and 2017/18. “The Department will initiate further technical assistance to help Glacier County come into compliance with the Act within six months…”
GLACIER COUNTY, MT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
FEMA
buckeyeaz.gov

Public invited to comment on city’s proposed water conservation code updates

Buckeye residents, businesses and HOAs are invited to provide comments on the city’s proposed water conservation code updates through either an. online form or by attending an upcoming in-person informational meeting. The proposed code updates are largely designed to reduce outdoor water usage in future developments, helping conserve Buckeye’s precious...
POLITICS
Tahoe Daily Tribune

South Tahoe officials seek online feedback on hazard mitigation plan

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — City officials are asking the community to participate in the local Hazard Mitigation Plan survey. The survey, which was developed by Wood Environment and Infrastructure Solutions in coordination with South Lake Tahoe Fire Rescue, is being conducted through Friday, No. 12. Public participation in the...
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA
The Mountaineer

Flood victims learn about hazard mitigation

CLYDE — When it comes to flood relief, Steve McGugan, mitigation section chief with N.C. Emergency Management, brought good news to those waiting for answers on how to replace their homes. McGugan said disaster relief programs can be considered as a three-legged stool. First there’s individual assistance, funding that helps...
CLYDE, NC
gallatinnews.com

Planning commission consider new limits for public comments

The Gallatin Planning Commission is considering reducing the amount of time the public would be allowed speak during its meetings, however officials note that additional time could be given if deemed necessary. The proposed change, if approved, would limit public comments to two minutes and would also require speakers to...
GALLATIN, TN
westsideseattle.com

North Highline Sub Area plan is out and looking for public comment

You have until Oct. 28 to examine (and figure out) the changes being proposed in the North Highline Community Service Area Subarea Plan. The plans are extremely detailed and lengthy. The draft plan is 122 pages long and the Land Use and Zoning Map Amendments plan is 62 pages. The plan covers the reasons behind it, the history, the Community Needs list (developed over the last couple of years) and then moves into land use, housing, parks, transportation, services, and economic development.
KING COUNTY, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy