Public Comment Sought for County’s Multi-Hazard Mitigation Plan

Residents will have an opportunity to provide input about the design of accessory dwelling units the City of Menifee will include in a new grant-funded program. In the ADU program, City staff is creating concept plans of four options for an ADU of no more than 1,200 square feet to be added to residential lots. An ADU, also referred to as an “in-law unit” or “granny flat”, is an attached or detached structure that provides independent living facilities for one or more people. The City’s program offers plans for detached ADUs.

MENIFEE, CA ・ 4 DAYS AGO