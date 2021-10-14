Public Comment Sought for County’s Multi-Hazard Mitigation Plan
Le Sueur County has completed an updated draft of the of its Multi-Hazard Mitigation Plan (MHMP) and is now seeking public feedback on it. Citizens can find a link to review the plan and offer feedback by visiting https://z.umn.edu/le_sueur. The review and comment period is open through Thursday, October 21st. After that, the draft plan will be submitted to the State of Minnesota and the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) for review.www.southernminn.com
