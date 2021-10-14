Pokemon Arceus gameplay leaks suggest it works similar to MH Stories

As more details surface around Pokémon Legends: Arceus, it seems that the game might not be as much of an open world as previously thought. Since its announcement back in February, Pokémon fans have been anxiously awaiting the release of Pokémon Legends: Arceus. First revealed as part of the Pokémon 25th Anniversary, this new game looks to take the beloved series in a different direction. With noticeable comparions to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Pokémon Legends: Arceus appeared to show an expansive world which allowed players to roam around and catch Pokémon out in the open.

