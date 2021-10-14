CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pokemon Arceus gameplay leaks suggest it works similar to MH Stories

By Franz Christian Irorita
During the early releases of gameplay reveals for Pokemon Legends Arceus, everyone thought it would be an open-world game. In fact, Pokemon Arceus was heavily compared to the like of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. This was due to the vast open areas that players could explore as seen in the trailers. Apparently with the new leaks regarding Pokemon Arceus, the game is actually more similar to Monster Hunter Stories.

