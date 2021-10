Chris Claremont, the definitive X-Men writer, is returning to the franchise in X-Men Legends #12. Claremont is teaming up with artist Scot Eaton to write a new story featuring Nightcrawler and Mystique. The story is set during Claremont's legendary 16-year run writing Uncanny X-Men and serves as a prelude to his original run writing the X-Men spinoff series Excalibur. Nightcrawler and Kitty Pryde -- who would go on to found Excalibur -- are at the center. The story also involves Nightcrawler's estranged mother, Mystique, and Destiny (also at the heart of the new Inferno event). To top it all off, original Excalibur artist and co-creator Alan Davis provides the issue's cover, seen below.

COMICS ・ 7 DAYS AGO