CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NHL

Capitals claim young defenseman Dennis Cholowski off waivers

By Gavin Lee
Pro Hockey Rumors
Pro Hockey Rumors
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0momUO_0cRP9ydt00
Dennis Cholowski Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

The Seattle Kraken lost one of their expansion picks to waivers. Dennis Cholowski was claimed by the Washington Capitals, according to Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet. To make room on the roster, the team loaned Beck Malenstyn back to the AHL.

This is exactly the risk that we discussed earlier this summer, as the Kraken collected almost a dozen defensemen who all required waivers to go to the minor leagues. While they managed to get several through in the preseason, Cholowski is now lost just a few months after being selected from the Detroit Red Wings in the Seattle expansion draft. He did not play for the team in the opener after Jamie Oleksiak was cleared from the COVID protocol at the last minute and will now head to Washington, where it’s nearly as crowded on the back end.

The Capitals used all six of their defensemen Wednesday night for at least 16:50, with Justin Schultz being the lowest on that pole but contributing a goal and six shots to the effort. Matt Irwin, who was serving as the team’s seventh defenseman, seems likely to be the odd man out when the newest player arrives. That doesn’t mean the 23-year-old Cholowski is in line for big minutes though. He’ll have to prove that his poor results in Detroit were more because of the team around him than his own shortcomings.

He’s also a 2016 first-round pick who has over 100 games at the NHL level already, something that’s certainly worth another look for a team that can afford it. Roster spots are thin around the league, but given that Malenstyn can be moved down without issue and Irwin might even clear waivers if needed, the Capitals could take a chance. If they ever want to place Cholowski back on waivers and send him down, the Kraken would have a chance to reclaim him.

Comments / 0

Related
Pro Hockey Rumors

Former first-round pick Dennis Cholowski placed on waivers by Kraken

The Seattle Kraken have placed defenseman Dennis Cholowski on waivers, according to Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet. The Kraken got good news on several players that were in the COVID protocol just ahead of their game Tuesday night, meaning Cholowski -- who started the year on the injured/non-roster list -- isn’t needed right away, and will likely be assigned to the minor leagues should he clear.
NHL
Pro Hockey Rumors

Five teams reportedly 'still in on' trade for Sabres' Jack Eichel

It appeared as though there was some momentum toward a Jack Eichel trade a week ago, but things have gone quiet once again on one of the biggest stories in the NHL. With the season underway, there is no lack of headlines and narratives to take the attention of hockey fans across the league, but every one of them is still keeping one eye on the Buffalo Sabres and their malcontent star. On Thursday, Emily Kaplan on ESPN’s "The Point" explained the current situation with regard to Eichel:
NHL
Pro Hockey Rumors

Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin suspended one game for punching Lightning's Mathieu Joseph

The NHL Department of Player Safety announced a one-game suspension for Detroit Red Wings forward Dylan Larkin. The ruling comes after Larkin was given a match penalty during Thursday night’s game after a punch to the face of the Tampa Bay Lightning’s Mathieu Joseph. As noted in the explanatory video, the rationale behind the suspension from the Department is as follows:
NHL
NBC Washington

A ‘Whirlwind' Few Months Brought Dennis Cholowski to Washington, But Will He Prove He Belongs?

A 'whirlwind' brought Cholowski to Capitals, will he prove he belongs? originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. It's been a crazy few months for Dennis Cholowski. On July 21, he was taken from the Detroit Red Wings, the team that drafted him in 2016, by the Seattle Kraken in the expansion draft. After the preseason, he did not play in Seattle's first game and was placed on waivers Wednesday. He was claimed by the Capitals on Thursday and landed in Washington Friday.
NHL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Yardbarker

Marc-André Fleury Poised to Make (More) History With Blackhawks

It goes without saying that when an organization infuses the type of star power that the Chicago Blackhawks have this past offseason, progress should follow. They’ve revised their roster from top to bottom, forcing the narrative away from being referred to as a mere rebuild. While those who have jumped aboard have to accept that a collective effort in Chicago’s favour is the priority, that doesn’t mean individual success should be neglected along the way. Good thing, too, as Marc-André Fleury is poised to reach new heights of superstardom in 2021-22.
NHL
ClickOnDetroit.com

Dear Red Wings: Larkin suspended in ‘weird’ first game, Bertuzzi looks healthy

Dylan Larkin will not play in Saturday night’s game against the Vancouver Canucks. Larkin was racing Tampa’s Mathieu Joseph for the puck about midway through the second period Thursday night. He cut in front of Joseph to establish position along the boards, and turned his back to Joseph who gave him a shove from behind.
NHL
chatsports.com

Detroit Red Wings game vs. Columbus Blue Jackets: Dylan Larkin to make preseason debut

When: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, exhibition game. Where: Little Caesars Arena, Detroit. TV: Bally Sports Detroit Plus. Radio: WXYT-FM (97.1) (Red Wings radio affiliates). Game notes: The Wings have fallen behind early in both of their exhibition victories this week, though they put up three goals in regulation against Chicago goalie Kevin Lankinen and six against Sabres goalie Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen — that's a lot of K's to type!
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Beck Malenstyn
Person
Elliotte Friedman
Person
Matt Irwin
Person
Dennis Cholowski
Person
Jamie Oleksiak
Person
Justin Schultz
extratv

NHL Player Jimmy Hayes Cause of Death Revealed

Jimmy Hayes died in August at just 31 years old, and now the NHL player’s cause of death has been revealed. His widow Kristen and father Kevin Sr. spoke to The Boston Globe, explaining that his death has been ruled accidental after fentanyl and cocaine were found in his system.
NHL
Lakers Nation

Lakers Rumors: Joel Ayayi Claimed Off Waivers By Wizards

Although the Los Angeles Lakers went into training camp with their roster essentially set, there were some two-way spots up for grabs. The two-way spots were originally occupied by Austin Reaves and Joel Ayayi, both of which signed with the Lakers shortly after going undrafted. But Reaves was promoted to...
NBA
NBC Sports

Caps prospect Jonsson-Fjallby claimed off waivers by Buffalo

Capitals prospect Axel Jonsson-Fjallby was claimed off waivers by the Buffalo Sabres on Monday. Washington had placed him on waivers Sunday in order to reassign him to AHL affiliate Hershey, but instead he will be headed up north trying to make the NHL squad for Buffalo. Jonsson-Fjallby, 23, was selected...
NHL
Pro Hockey Rumors

Flames' Blake Coleman to have hearing for hit on Jets' Jansen Harkins

The Department of Player Safety has some more work to do. Blake Coleman will have a hearing Thursday following his hit on Jansen Harkins Wednesday night. The Calgary Flames forward hit Harkins while the Jets forward was already down on his knees, driving his head into the boards. Coleman was issued a boarding penalty and then later in the game received a misconduct along with Harkins when the two came together again.
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Washington Capitals#Sportsnet#Ahl#The Detroit Red Wings#Covid
Pro Hockey Rumors

Veteran forward Tyler Ennis signs with Ottawa Senators

As expected, the Ottawa Senators have signed Tyler Ennis to a one-year contract. The deal will carry an NHL salary of $900K and ends the professional tryout that Ennis had been in camp on. Senators GM Pierre Dorion released a short statement. "Tyler has had a strong training camp. He’s...
NHL
theahl.com

Sharks claim Gadjovich off waivers

The San Jose Sharks have claimed forward Jonah Gadjovich off waivers from the Vancouver Canucks. Gadjovich, 22, played 19 games with the Utica Comets in 2020-21 and recorded 18 points, tying for fifth in the league with 15 goals. He also made his NHL debut with Vancouver on May 16, 2021, vs. Calgary.
NHL
chatsports.com

Why Detroit Red Wings are 'pissed off' on Dylan Larkin's behalf

Jeff Blashill delivered a defense of Detroit Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin, whose future is uncertain both because of a possible injury and disciplinary measures. Larkin did not practice Friday; he ventured onto the ice briefly by himself, but left after a few minutes. He had an afternoon hearing with the NHL Department of Player Safety to defend punching a foe, and then an appointment with medical personnel.
NHL
Pioneer Press

Wild claim former Gophers standout Rem Pitlick off waivers

Though the Wild have spent most of training camp paring down their roster, they added an extra body on Tuesday, claiming former Gophers standout Rem Pitlick off waivers. The 24-year-old center grew up in Minnesota, played for Shattuck St. Mary’s and then spent three seasons with the Gophers. He had 47 goals and 61 assists across 111 games at Minnesota.
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
Washington Capitals
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Sports
NHL Teams
Detroit Red Wings
NewsBreak
Hockey
Pro Hockey Rumors

Blackhawks' Wyatt Kalynuk out a few weeks with ankle injury

One of the more interesting things to watch at the start of the 2021-22 season will be the Chicago Blackhawks’ overhauled defensive group. Seth Jones and Jake McCabe are two new members of the team’s top-four, while it looked like youngsters Riley Stillman and Wyatt Kalynuk could be in the opening night lineup as the third pair. That won’t be true anymore, as Kalynuk is likely out a few weeks with an ankle injury according to head coach Jeremy Colliton, who spoke with reporters including Scott Powers of The Athletic today.
NHL
Mercury News

Sharks assign one winger to the Barracuda, claim another off waivers

SAN JOSE – The Sharks assigned winger Adam Raska to the Barracuda on Thursday and claimed another, Jonah Gadjovich, off of waivers. Gadjovich, 22, was waived by the Vancouver Canucks on Wednesday. He played 100 games over the last three seasons with their AHL affiliate, the Utica Comets, collecting 45 points and 81 penalty minutes.
NHL
buffalohockeybeat.com

Sabres add new player, claim Axel Jonsson-Fjallby off waivers

BUFFALO – The Sabres added to their forward corps this afternoon, claiming winger Axel Jonsson-Fjallby off waivers from the Washington Capitals. The Sabres now have 21 healthy forwards on their training camp roster. Jonsson-Fjallby, 23, has no NHL experience. He split last season between the Hershey Bears, the Capitals’ AHL...
NHL
Pro Hockey Rumors

Pro Hockey Rumors

425
Followers
2K+
Post
112K+
Views
ABOUT

Pro Hockey Rumors delivers the latest news on NHL trades and free agency, with new material 365 days a year.

 https://www.prohockeyrumors.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy