High-Protein Vegan Broths

Pumpkin spice loaf with a cup of coffee to start your day is arguably one of the best things about fall and we have the perfect vegan and gluten-free recipe. For breakfast or dessert, bake this Pumpkin Spice Bread and fill your kitchen with a festive aroma to treat yourself to a warm, zesty, pumpkin-flavored loaf made with coconut flour, pumpkin bread, pumpkin, flax eggs, agave, and vanilla. This recipe is unique because it still has that same soft, gooey texture on the inside and a crisp texture on the edges (everything we love about a loaf) without milk or eggs.
