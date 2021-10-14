High-Protein Vegan Broths

This post contains a video, which you can also view here. To support more videos like this, head to patreon.com/rebecca!. Here we go again: a new study has found that vegetarians and vegans are more likely to have depression and anxiety compared to meat eaters. Feeling sad? Eat a pile of dino nugs! Okay, I said that ironically but just looking at dinosaur nuggets actually does cheer me up and I don’t even eat chicken. And thinking about that led me to search to see if any company is making vegan dino nugs and I am DELIGHTED to report that I found this incredibly on-topic article from VegNews announcing that Quorn (with a “Q”, the company, not with a “c” like the vegetable or with a “k” like the nu metal band) has just this year launched “Roarsomes” in UK shops. The vegan dino nugs were apparently produced in response to a drunken request from a customer in 2018 who emailed the company “dame [sic] dudes, I just really want some dino nuggets to cure my depression.”

