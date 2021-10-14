CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Food & Drinks

High-Protein Vegan Broths

By Niko Pajkovic
TrendHunter.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCampbell's Soup subsidiary Pacific Foods continues to expand its plant-based offerings by launching 'Creamy Plant-Based Broths,' a new product line consisting of two sustainably sourced, vegan-friendly cooking broths: 'Herb & Roasted...

www.trendhunter.com

Comments / 0

Related
shefinds

This Is The One Canned Food You Should Stop Buying Immediately (It’s Loaded With Saturated Fat!)

Did you know that heart disease is the leading cause of death for people in the United States? Things like high cholesterol, obesity, and high blood pressure are all things that can put you at greater risk for having heart disease later in life. And on top of that, the traditional American lifestyle already leaves you susceptible. Between the high rates of obesity and the amount of sugars and preservatives in our food, it’s important to be proactive by leading a lifestyle that promotes heart health. That starts with your diet—knowing what you’re putting into your body and the effect it has on you is crucial.
FOOD & DRINKS
EatThis

The #1 Best Canned Tuna to Buy, Says Dietitian

Tuna is a lean protein that fulfills many dietary needs and tastes delicious—and we're not alone in our tuna fandom. The canned version of the meat, in particular, is wildly popular. In the U.S. alone, we eat around one billion pounds of canned and pouched tuna a year, according to the National Fisheries Institute. A can of tuna can last for up to four years in your cabinet, before eventually making its way into a tuna sandwich, salad, or any one of these inventive recipes.
RECIPES
shefinds

Doctors Say You Should Be Eating These High-Protein Foods To Rapidly Increase Your Metabolic Rate

Your metabolic rate directly determines your body’s ability to burn through food as fuel and torch fat for weight loss. The faster your metabolism is, the more effortlessly your body will burn calories, allowing you to eat more while still losing weight over time. There are a number of different ways to approach boosting your metabolism for weight loss, but one of the most effective is by tailoring your diet to help you reach your goals.
DIETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vegan#Pacific Foods#Pea Protein#Calorie#Food Drink#Campbell
TrendHunter.com

Clean-Label Soup Broths

Fast-serve soup chain Zoup! has launched 'Really Good Culinary Concentrates,' a collection of gourmet broth concentrates designed for home cooking. The new line-up of broth concentrates comes in three "flavor-forward" variations: 'Chicken Bone Broth,' 'Beef Bone Broth,' and 'Savory No-Chicken Vegan Broth.' All three offerings are entirely free of artificial flavors and ingredients and contain no cheap fillers, preservatives, or added sugar.
FOOD & DRINKS
TrendHunter.com

Limited-Edition Protein Shakes

The Chobani Complete Mixed Berry Vanilla Shake is being launched by the US dairy brand in partnership with professional dancer and Peloton instructor Cody Rigsby to provide consumers with a way to increase their nutritional intake. The shake features 25-grams of protein along with three-grams of fiber, no lactose and...
FOOD & DRINKS
One Green Planet

The Korean Vegan is Making Waves with Vegan Food

The Korean Vegan is a popular TikToker that has quickly garnered millions of followers by providing delicious vegan dishes. She gained so much popularity that she was able to release her book called, The Korean Vegan: Reflections and Recipes From Omma’s Kitchen. Once her brand took off, Joanne Lee Molinaro,...
RECIPES
skepchick.org

Are Vegans and Vegetarians More Depressed?

This post contains a video, which you can also view here. To support more videos like this, head to patreon.com/rebecca!. Here we go again: a new study has found that vegetarians and vegans are more likely to have depression and anxiety compared to meat eaters. Feeling sad? Eat a pile of dino nugs! Okay, I said that ironically but just looking at dinosaur nuggets actually does cheer me up and I don’t even eat chicken. And thinking about that led me to search to see if any company is making vegan dino nugs and I am DELIGHTED to report that I found this incredibly on-topic article from VegNews announcing that Quorn (with a “Q”, the company, not with a “c” like the vegetable or with a “k” like the nu metal band) has just this year launched “Roarsomes” in UK shops. The vegan dino nugs were apparently produced in response to a drunken request from a customer in 2018 who emailed the company “dame [sic] dudes, I just really want some dino nuggets to cure my depression.”
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
USDA
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Healthline

7 Vegan Options at Panera

Dining out while following a vegan diet can be tricky. For example, the restaurant chain Panera doesn’t offer many vegan items. Still, the menu does have a handful of suitable options. Plus, you can customize quite a few items to make them vegan. Additionally, you can view the ingredient lists...
FOOD & DRINKS
Kiss 103.1 FM

Vegan Pumpkin Spice Loaf

Pumpkin spice loaf with a cup of coffee to start your day is arguably one of the best things about fall and we have the perfect vegan and gluten-free recipe. For breakfast or dessert, bake this Pumpkin Spice Bread and fill your kitchen with a festive aroma to treat yourself to a warm, zesty, pumpkin-flavored loaf made with coconut flour, pumpkin bread, pumpkin, flax eggs, agave, and vanilla. This recipe is unique because it still has that same soft, gooey texture on the inside and a crisp texture on the edges (everything we love about a loaf) without milk or eggs.
RECIPES
marksdailyapple.com

How to Eat Enough Protein

After so many years of following a Primal diet, I feel wholly confident in my ability to eat intuitively. I trust my body to guide my food decisions from meal to meal, day to day, and week to week, so I don’t bother with tracking macros (the exact amounts of protein, carbs, and fat I eat each day). However, knowledge is power. You should have a sense of your protein and carb intake at least, even you’re getting even if you ballpark it.
NUTRITION
food24.com

Creamy spinach kale and bacon broth

Place kale on an oven tray and drizzle with oil. Roast for 10 minutes. In a pot over moderate heat, fry leeks, thyme and bacon until the bacon until crispy. Add broth and coconut cream. Simmer for 5 minutes. Add baby spinach and season with salt and pepper. Serve in...
RECIPES
TrendHunter.com

Luxurious Vegan Pastry Chocolates

French chocolate maker Valrhona has released its first 46 percent vegan milk chocolate named 'Amatika.' The luxury chocolate was approved by The Vegetarian Association Of France. Crafted from single-origin cacao sourced from Madagascar, the new chocolate is said to present a rich, and creamy cocoa flavor with notes of grains...
FOOD & DRINKS
Vegetarian Times

Vegan Minestrone with Chickpeas

Get access to everything we publish when you sign up for Outside+. Imagine it’s a snowy and blustery day outside and you’ve finally trudged your way home. You open the door, walk into the kitchen, and a loved one hands you a bowl of this vegan minestrone soup, fragrant and hearty, packed with chickpeas for texture and protein. Sounds pretty nice. Let’s make that happen.
RECIPES
nohoartsdistrict.com

Vegan Cinnamon Rolls Recipe

Homemade cinnamon rolls are special, so I’m gonna show you how to make the best vegan cinnamon rolls at home. They’re soft, gooey, and blow absolutely any store bought version out of the water, whether they’re Wicked Food, Cinnabon or your local grocery store, they don’t stand a chance. So here’s the Vegan Cinnamon Rolls Recipe.
RECIPES
P&V

Vegan Lentil and Mushroom Ragu

This Vegan Lentil and Mushroom Ragu is the perfect dish for a romantic dinner, special celebration, or even ready in the fridge/freezer to serve the whole family. I served this vegan version of ragu with gnocchi, but you can do it with pasta, pappardelle, polenta, brown rice, quinoa, or whatever you like best. It is also delicious if you serve it with zucchini noodles.
RECIPES
mykiss1031.com

Vegan Pumpkin Fettuccine Alfredo

Fettuccine alfredo is a classic loved by many, but at the same time isn't the healthiest as it's traditionally made with heavy cream, butter, and flour. It’s a good thing that this vegan Pumpkin Fettuccine Alfredo is just as good as the classic, but a lot lighter and way more nutritious!
RECIPES
foodheavenmadeeasy.com

Baked Vegan Pumpkin Donuts

If going overboard with pumpkin spice in the fall makes me a basic betch, I’ll take it! After the year we’ve all had, my favorite flavors can’t come soon enough 🎃🎃🎃! To me, fall = colorful leaves, cool air and LOTS of delicious and warm, hearty flavors. Enter these baked...
RECIPES
runningonrealfood.com

No-Bake Hemp Protein Bars

These vegan no-bake hemp protein bars are easy to make with just 5 simple, healthy ingredients. These energy bars are made with just 5 wholesome ingredients: hemp protein, almonds, dates, nut/seed butter and cinnamon. You’ll love the spiced flavour from the generous dose of cinnamon paired with the sweet dates and creamy nut butter. They’re super yummy!
RECIPES
TrendHunter.com

Portable Vegan Bento Boxes

A custom-designed vegan bento box is the result of a collaboration between Liza Koshy, Sweetfun and Postmates and it shares a selection of the fast-casual restaurant's unique dishes in a portable package. Liza Koshy’s Plant-Based Sweetbox is made up of four dishes: Signature Ponzu Lime Sweet Potato Poke over Bamboo Rice; Shiitake Chili Tofu over Forbidden Rice; Chili Garlic Forbidden Rice Noodles; and Homemade taro chips dusted in wasabi furikake.
FOOD & DRINKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy