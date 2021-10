In the late 1980s and early 1990s, on my walks to Mutare Junior School in Greenside, Mutare, Zimbabwe, I used to be fascinated by all the milk crates on the side of the road. A big truck would deliver milk crates full of milk bottles to the neighbourhood and just leave them on the side of the road. At that time, the milk was packaged in glass bottles. The milkman would later come and take the crates and then do door-to-door deliveries in the neighbourhood using a smaller vehicle. We would then give back the empty glass bottles when we got the new bottles of milk.

INDUSTRY ・ 2 DAYS AGO