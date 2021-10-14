CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Iowa State

The Edge: Iowa State at Kansas State

By Tim Fitzgerald
247Sports
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEditor's Note: The Edge is a quick pregame analysis of the matchups in Kansas State's upcoming football game. Looking to rebound from an 0-2 start to Big 12 play, Kansas State returns to Bill Snyder Family Stadium following its lone bye week of the 2021 season as the Wildcats host Iowa State on Saturday. The game against the Cyclones, which kicks at 6:30 p.m., will be televised by ESPN2 with Clay Matvick (play-by-play), Rocky Boiman (analyst) and Tiffany Blackmon (sidelines) on the call.

247sports.com

Comments / 0

Related
247Sports

Oklahoma State football updates depth chart against Iowa State

STILLWATER, Okla. — Oklahoma State football has overcome countless setbacks and injuries when it comes to its depth chart this season and is currently 6-0 heading into the back half of the 2021 schedule. The Cowboys are starting to get some consistency on which players are active week to week, and that is leading to more success on the field. The Pokes face another road test this week with a trip to Iowa State on Saturday. Kickoff at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. CT and will air on FOX with Aaron Goldsmith and Brock Huard on the call.
IOWA STATE
247Sports

Coordinator Quotes: What Illinois defensive coordinator Ryan Walters said about Penn State

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — For just the second time this season, the Illini will have a Big Ten road game this week. Illinois (2-5, 1-3 Big Ten) travels to No. 7 Penn State at 11 a.m. Central Time on Saturday (ABC) after a bye week to get reps to developmental players and go back to the fundamental for rotation players while the coaching staff traveled the country on the recruiting trail.
ILLINOIS STATE
247Sports

Redshirt Report: Martez Thrower becomes third Wildcat to burn redshirt

An NCAA rule states that a player may play in a maximum of four games and still preserve their redshirt season; provided they have not already exhausted it in their collegiate career. Kentucky has not exposed many freshmen to playing experiences this season. CatsPause.com has a report on where each...
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
State
Kansas State
Local
Iowa Sports
Local
Kansas Sports
Local
Kansas College Sports
Local
Iowa Football
Local
Kansas Football
Local
Iowa College Sports
247Sports

Commentary: WSU's interim head football coach Jake Dickert made for moment

PULLMAN -- Cougfan.com has confirmed Jake Dickert is the Cougars' new interim head football coach. The signature on Dickert's defenses at Wyoming and this season at Washington State tends to scream out to anyone paying attention: well coached and aggressive. Those traits are why his old Mountain West foe, Nick Rolovich, lured Dickert to Pullman from Laramie in 2020 and explains why the 2021 Cougar D leads the Pac-12 -- with 15 -- in takeaways.
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

Huskers lose Hayden Schwartz from 2022 class

Nebraska football suffered its second decommitment of the 2022 class as The Bolles School lineman Hayden Schwartz announced on Twitter on Monday evening that he was going to step back from his verbal pledge and reconsider all options. "After much prayer and talking with my parents, I have decided to...
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

Coach quotes: What head coach Bret Bielema said about Penn State

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — After a week of three practices and several cross-country flights to hit the recruiting trail, the Illini coaching staff is back in game preparation mode. The bye week, which came after a loss to Wisconsin, gave the coaches a chance for in-person recruiting and evaluation while running three practices that worked on fundamentals. Head coach Bret Bielema addressed several injury updates, including running back Mike Epstein being out for the season and Jake Hansen out for an "extended period of time."
CHAMPAIGN, IL
247Sports

Brennan Jackson does it again, WSU's afternoon kickoff streak continues

WASHINGTON STATE EDGE Brennan Jackson earned his second Pac-12 Conference Defensive Lineman of the Week award this season after the win over Stanford, it was announced Monday. Jackson recorded a season-high six tackles including one sack and his final play -- zipping in from yards away to recover the fumble caused by fellow EDGE Quinn Roff -- ended Stanford's hopes and lifted WSU to a third-straight conference win and fifth straight over the Cardinal.
WASHINGTON STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brock Purdy
Person
Chris Klieman
247Sports

Cameron Rising currently own the second highest QBR in the country

Utah quarterback, Cameron Rising, evades ASU DL, Anthonie Cooper (96) to extend a play during Utah's win over ASU on October 16, 2021. Kyle Whittingham and his University of Utah football squad are fresh off of an impressive 35-21 victory that featured 28 unanswered points by the Utes in the second half of that game. Cameron Rising played a huge role in the Utes success that night, as he was able to lead the Utes to four second half touchdowns and played incredibly good football.
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

How To Watch No. 7 Penn State Football vs. Illinois: Homecoming

No. 7 Penn State (5-1, 2-1) plays host to unranked Illinois (2-5, 1-3) in the 2021 homecoming game at Beaver Stadium Saturday. The contest is scheduled for a noon Eastern kickoff. Both teams are coming off bye weeks. James Franklin’s Nittany Lions dropped a tight 23-20 decision at Iowa Oct....
ILLINOIS STATE
247Sports

JC TE Anthony Landphere has a few in mind

College of San Mateo (Calif.) tight end Anthony Landphere is a bounceback from San Diego State and now has Power 5 opportunities. Landphere prepped at nearby Mountain View (Calif.) St. Francis, where he signed with the Aztecs out of high school. He currently holds offers from Florida State and Indiana...
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

Stockton DB Jomarion Briggs still going through the process

Stockton (Calif.) Lincoln cornerback Jomarion Briggs is planning to check out UCLA this weekend when the Bruins host Oregon on Saturday at the Rose Bowl. Briggs was talking with UCLA about it being an official visit, after having visited the Westwood campus in summer for an unofficial. In the meantime,...
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oklahoma State#American Football#Espn2
247Sports

Notes: Buffaloes begin preparation for road tilt at Cal

After a 34-point victory over Arizona, Colorado returns to the role of underdog this week. The Buffaloes will begin the second half of their regular season slate at Cal-Berkeley, currently a nine point favorite for Saturday's game, according to Vegas Insider. The Golden Bears have a fifth-year senior at quarterback...
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

Coach Mike Leach previews Vanderbilt week

Mississippi State head football coach Mike Leach met with the media on Monday to preview this weekend's game against Vanderbilt and wrap up any final thoughts about last week's loss to Alabama. The Bulldogs are 3-3 on the season and looking to extend their streak of bowl games this season. State must quickly flush the failures of last week and prepare for a road trip to Nashville with a lot on the line for the fellows in maroon and white. He is what Leach had to say today.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
University of Nevada, Las Vegas
247Sports

Highlights: Texas A&M commit Noah Thomas having big senior season

Noah Thomas’ recruitment took off after a big junior season where he finished with 40 receptions for 883 yards and seven touchdowns. He has already blown past that touchdown mark as a senior with 14 touchdown receptions and is well on his way to another huge campaign for Clear Springs.
FOOTBALL
247Sports

ACC football power rankings after Week 7

After seven weeks of play, the college football season is officially halfway over. In Week 7, 10 out of 14 ACC teams had games with no major upsets taking place. The best game within the conference was North Carolina's 45-42 victory over Miami which was capped off with a game-sealing interception by the Tar Heels.
NFL
247Sports

Arch Manning has another good experience at Texas

New Orleans (La.) Isidore Newman five-star 2023 quarterback Arch Manning spent his weekend at the University of Texas, a return trip to Austin where the blue-chip passer took in a game at Darrell K Royal Stadium for the first time. "He lit up and just said he had a great...
TEXAS STATE
247Sports

Clemson Football: Tigers safety Joseph Charleston enters NCAA transfer portal

Clemson junior safety Joseph Charleston has elected to enter the NCAA transfer portal, 247Sports has learned. The 6-foo-2, 204-pound Charleston entered the 2021 campaign credited with 68 tackles in 596 snaps over 24 games, including six starts. In three games this season, Charleston has registered six combined tackles, with three...
CLEMSON, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy