The Edge: Iowa State at Kansas State
Editor's Note: The Edge is a quick pregame analysis of the matchups in Kansas State's upcoming football game. Looking to rebound from an 0-2 start to Big 12 play, Kansas State returns to Bill Snyder Family Stadium following its lone bye week of the 2021 season as the Wildcats host Iowa State on Saturday. The game against the Cyclones, which kicks at 6:30 p.m., will be televised by ESPN2 with Clay Matvick (play-by-play), Rocky Boiman (analyst) and Tiffany Blackmon (sidelines) on the call.247sports.com
Comments / 0