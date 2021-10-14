The Edge: Iowa State at Kansas State

STILLWATER, Okla. — Oklahoma State football has overcome countless setbacks and injuries when it comes to its depth chart this season and is currently 6-0 heading into the back half of the 2021 schedule. The Cowboys are starting to get some consistency on which players are active week to week, and that is leading to more success on the field. The Pokes face another road test this week with a trip to Iowa State on Saturday. Kickoff at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. CT and will air on FOX with Aaron Goldsmith and Brock Huard on the call.

