'Little People, Big World': Audrey Roloff Shows off Baby Bump During Cute Family Dance Video

By Allison Schonter
Popculture
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAudrey Roloff may be in the final weeks of her pregnancy, but that isn't stopping her from jumping in on the latest TikTok trend. The pregnant Little People, Big World alum humorously showed off her growing baby bump in a new Instagram video showing her recruiting the rest of her family, including her two youngest children, to take part in the "Neon Moon" dance trend currently taking over social media.

popculture.com

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Little People#Dance Party#Big World#Tiktok#Brooks Dunn#Tlc
