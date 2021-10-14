CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Scioto County, OH

1 death; 26 new COVID-19 cases reported Thursday

By Portsmouth Daily Times
Portsmouth Daily Times
Portsmouth Daily Times
 4 days ago

SCIOTO — The Scioto County and Portsmouth City Health Department has confirmed an additional local death in connection with the COVID-19 virus.

The victim is a 62-year-old male that died on October 13.

The death brings the total to 147 local residents that have passed in conjunction with the virus. COVID19 was a contributing factor in their deaths, however, it does not preclude the existence of co-morbidities that may or may not have also contributed to their death.

The Ohio Department of Health (ODH) reported only 26 new cases on Thursday for Scioto County bringing the total to 11,297 since the start of the outbreak.

There were 38 more recoveries reported by ODH Thursday for the county bringing the number of recoveries to 10,326 over the course of the pandemic.

ODH reported three additional hospitalizations for Scioto County Thursday bringing the total to 813 people that have been hospitalized, during the outbreak, in connection with the virus or found to have the virus during their admission for other medical reasons. This number does not represent the number of people currently in the hospital in connection with COVID-19.

The level of community transmission for Scioto County continues to be high.

The number of people fully vaccinated in Scioto County is 31,282 or 41.53% of the total population of the county (75,315).

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Trump sues U.S. House committee investigating Jan. 6 attack

WASHINGTON, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Former President Donald Trump filed a lawsuit on Monday against the U.S. congressional committee investigating the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, alleging it made an illegal request for his White House records. Trump asserted in the lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court for...
POTUS
CNN

Colin Powell was a soaring star until he got trapped

(CNN) — General Colin Powell, former US Secretary of State and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, who died Monday at age 84 of complications from Covid-19, was one of the most fascinating figures in America's contemporary political history. Representing a kind of voice which has faded from his...
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Government
Local
Ohio Coronavirus
City
Portsmouth, OH
Portsmouth, OH
Health
County
Scioto County, OH
Portsmouth, OH
Government
Scioto County, OH
Government
Scioto County, OH
Health
Local
Ohio Health
Reuters

N.Korea fires ballistic missile as military activity surges

SEOUL, Oct 19 (Reuters) - North Korea fired at least one ballistic missile off its east coast on Tuesday, officials in South Korea and Japan said, as Seoul opens a major arms fair, spy chiefs meet to discuss the nuclear standoff, and South Korea prepares for a space launch. The...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Covid19#Co Morbidities#Odh
Portsmouth Daily Times

Portsmouth Daily Times

Portsmouth, OH
2K+
Followers
171
Post
408K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Portsmouth Daily Times

Comments / 0

Community Policy