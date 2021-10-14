Hail To The Chief: With Tom Watson: The Life and Times of George Washington
Tom Watson is here at Blue Water Healthy Living for the next segment of his show, Hail to the Chief. What is Hail to the Chief you may ask? Well, Hail to Chief is a show that will follow Tom’s story of traveling all over the US to visit locations of importance for all 46 United States Presidents. Always along for the ride with him is his bobblehead of Thomas Jefferson, and with that Tom gives the perspective of his travels through the eyes of this famous founding father. This can be seen in full display on his blog, “Through the Eyes of Jefferson”.bluewaterhealthyliving.com
Comments / 0