Georgia State

Hail To The Chief: With Tom Watson: The Life and Times of George Washington

By Thomas Watson
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTom Watson is here at Blue Water Healthy Living for the next segment of his show, Hail to the Chief. What is Hail to the Chief you may ask? Well, Hail to Chief is a show that will follow Tom’s story of traveling all over the US to visit locations of importance for all 46 United States Presidents. Always along for the ride with him is his bobblehead of Thomas Jefferson, and with that Tom gives the perspective of his travels through the eyes of this famous founding father. This can be seen in full display on his blog, “Through the Eyes of Jefferson”.

Why Was George Washington Opposed to Political Parties?

American Majority Action, Inc. issued the following announcement on Oct. 4. In the vast and storied history of this country, there has only ever been one president who did not represent a political party – George Washington. Every man since who has occupied that prestigious position has been elected to represent not only the people, but the platform and policies of a political party.
U.S. POLITICS
tribuneledgernews.com

DONALD CONKEY: A George Washington quote that applies to 2021

Last week while browsing through one of my unpublished books, one titled “Liberty and Freedom” I found this quotation by George Washington: “The structure (the Constitution) has been created by architects of consummate skill and fidelity; its foundations are solid, its compartments are beautiful, as well as useful; its arrangements full of wisdom and full of order and its defenses are impregnable from without (but not from its enemies within). It has been reared for immortality, if the work of man may greatly aspire to such a title. It may, nevertheless, perish in an hour by the folly, and corruption or negligence of its keepers, the people. Republics are created by the virtue, public spirit and intelligence of the citizens. They fall when the wise are banished from the public councils, because they dare to be honest, and the profligates are rewarded because they flatter the people in order to betray them.”
CHEROKEE COUNTY, GA
tippnews.com

Nate Morris Endows Fellowship at George Washington University

WASHINGTON, D.C., Oct. 14, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — The Center for the Study of the Presidency and Congress (CSPC) is proud to announce The Nate Morris Fellowship at George Washington University, the third endowed Presidential Fellowship launched in collaboration with Morris, an alumnus of the Presidential Fellows program. Each of...
WASHINGTON, DC
State
Georgia State
#Hail To The Chief#The Life And Times#Blue Water Healthy Living
Abigail Adams
Joe Biden
Jimmy Carter
Thomas Jefferson
George Washington
