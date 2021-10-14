Hail To The Chief: With Tom Watson: The Life and Times of George Washington

Last week while browsing through one of my unpublished books, one titled “Liberty and Freedom” I found this quotation by George Washington: “The structure (the Constitution) has been created by architects of consummate skill and fidelity; its foundations are solid, its compartments are beautiful, as well as useful; its arrangements full of wisdom and full of order and its defenses are impregnable from without (but not from its enemies within). It has been reared for immortality, if the work of man may greatly aspire to such a title. It may, nevertheless, perish in an hour by the folly, and corruption or negligence of its keepers, the people. Republics are created by the virtue, public spirit and intelligence of the citizens. They fall when the wise are banished from the public councils, because they dare to be honest, and the profligates are rewarded because they flatter the people in order to betray them.”

