Live United: Hosted by Brent Gillette with guest Maegan Swecker, Lead Advocate for Blue Water Safe Horizons
By United Way
bluewaterhealthyliving.com
4 days ago
On this episode of Live United, Brent Gillette, Executive Director of United Way of St. Clair County speaks with the Lead Advocate for Blue Water Safe Horizons, Maegan Swecker. Maegan shares the history of Blue Water Safe Horizons, the services they offer, and how individuals can contact them and receive...
On this episode of Live United, Brent Gillette, Executive Director of United Way of St. Clair County speaks with the Co-Director of the Professional Counseling Center, Mike Caza. Mike shares what his role is with the Professional Counseling Center, what services they offer, and talks about their annual Christmas Gift...
The Port Huron Elks Lodge 343 Flower Committee gathered this past week to review the end-of-year budget and discuss next year’s plans. The Flower Committee is led by Chairperson Shelley Murdick. Pictured below is the Flower committee with Shelley Murdick sitting lower, front center, going counterclockwise to Shelley’s right: Lynn...
Thelma Castillo, President & CEO of the Blue Water Area Chamber of Commerce speaks with Rev. Dr. Tom Seppo, Executive Director of Operation Transformation. Tom talks about what Operation Transformation does in the community and why faith matters in the Blue Water Area. Operation Transformation is a local faith-based non-profit...
At a facility that processes 540,000 chickens a day, workers allege that they’re being exposed to a toxic chemical that feels like it’s “invaded your brain.”. Workers at the Mountaire Farms poultry plant in rural Robeson County, North Carolina, say that about four months ago, something changed. At the time, they couldn’t immediately identify the strange new chemical they’d begun to smell floating around the production lines. But one day things were running as expected, and the next there was a sharp, suffocating kind of odor that one worker said felt like it “invaded your brain.”
'These calls are legitimate': Outreach campaigns to reach the unvaccinated now include phone calls to anyone with a health card. Canada has reached a vaccination rate of 71 per cent of the population now fully vaccinated, shows the latest health data, thanks to vax vans, mobile clinics and pop-up shots in community centres, arenas and churches.
The Virgin Islands Department of Human Services (DHS) informs the public that Summer Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer (Summer P-EBT) will be issued to eligible school children on the following dates:. P-EBT Summer 2021 for School Children Release Dates by District. October 16 in the St. Thomas/St. John District. October 17...
Many individuals around the world, including those in the United States, identify as religious. Although there are many different religions, the majority of them are based on the belief in a higher power. Some parts of the world are extremely religious, while others are not. Some states in the United States are more religious than others.
Blood can’t be manufactured. It can only come from people like you! We’re looking for donors of all blood types to give at our Red Cross blood drive from 10:30 a.m. -3 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 20 at Living Water Church, 3075 Prospect Drive. Make your appointment here: https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/drive-results... Every...
Baltimore police and city officials will host an online forum Tuesday seeking public feedback on a plan to increase emergency counseling resources to reduce the number of interactions people experiencing a behavioral or mental health crisis have with police. Starting at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, officials from the police department, Behavioral Health System Baltimore and Mayor Brandon Scott’s office ...
ALTON – SIHF Healthcare headquartered in Sauget, Illinois, announced they will require all employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19 by December 1, 2021. SIHF Healthcare operates 30 health centers in 11 Illinois counties. “The critical step in moving our community and organization forward is to ensure everyone eligible is vaccinated for COVID-19,” stated Larry McCulley, President, and CEO of SIHF Healthcare. The SIHF Healthcare Board of Directors approved the policy at thei
Continue Reading
The city of Marysville has hired BMJ Engineers & Surveyors, Inc., of Port Huron, to engineer the installation of a new water main along Connecticut Ave. between 15th and 18th streets. As part of the work, about a dozen lead service lines will be removed. The project is the second...
Commonly known as "forever chemicals," PFAs can be found in water, air, food, packaging or even in shampoo or makeup, but on Monday the United States unveiled plans to tackle these ubiquitous and potentially harmful substances.
The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) published a three-year plan aimed at setting maximum thresholds in drinking water for the chemicals, technically called per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, or PFAS.
There are several thousand types of PFAS, but their common characteristics is that they disintegrate extremely slowly, earning them the nickname "forever chemicals."
Once ingested, they accumulate in the body. According to some studies, exposure to PFAS can lead to problems with fertility, developmental delays in children, increased risks of obesity or certain cancers (prostate, kidney and testicular), an increase in cholesterol levels or even a decrease in the immune response to certain infections or after a vaccine.
SEDONA, Ariz. — TMS & Brain Health will soon offer transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS) treatments to qualifying patients in the Verde Valley via a partnership with local treatment facility Tribe Wellness Group. The company specializes in creating personal treatment regimens to help patients who struggle with a wide range of mental health disorders and who [...]
The post New Innovative Mental Health Treatment Coming to Verde Valley appeared first on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley.
The delta-fueled surge of COVID-19 has become a sustained burden on hospitals in Idaho and the upper Mountain West. Wyoming, Idaho and Montana are now bearing the brunt of the nation’s COVID-19 hospitalizations. New and ongoing hospitalizations for COVID-19 in Idaho have both fallen consistently since early October. That corresponds with health care providers and […]
The post Today in Idaho hospitals and COVID-19 (updated 10/18): Patients, ERs, ICUs appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
ALTON – As efforts continue to digitally enhance health care and meet patient demands and expectations, a multidisciplinary team at OSF HealthCare recognized an opportunity to streamline scheduling efforts for diagnostic testing for some radiology services. Using OSF MyChart, patients can self-schedule appointments for general X-rays, bone density scans, and ultrasounds. Patients needing these diagnostic services will receive an order from their provider, triggering a message from OSF MyChart
Continue Reading
The third school year to be marred by the COVID-19 pandemic is now underway, and many parents and guardians are again worrying about their children’s safety at school — especially those under the age of 12, who aren’t yet eligible for COVID-19 vaccinations.
Some Canadian parents have taken extraordinary steps to make their children’s learning environments safer. These measures show governments are failing to prioritize children in their pandemic responses and to fund safe, high-quality and equitable education.
Parents organizing rapid testing
Parents at Ontario public schools recently tried to organize COVID-19 rapid antigen tests to screen children for the virus.
Some Toronto parents...
Comments / 0