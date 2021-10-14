CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Walgreens Shares Surge as CEO Roz Brewer Outlines Plans to Make Health Care Its Growth Engine

By Melissa Repko, CNBC
NBC Miami
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWalgreens Boots Alliance CEO Roz Brewer said the drugstore chain's new health-care division will drive growth. The company plans to open hundreds of doctor offices, offer in-store consultations with nurses and pharmacists and put a healthy spin on its front-of-store merchandise. It acquired stakes in several health-care companies, including primary...

Register Citizen

Walgreens acquires CT home health care company. Here's what it means.

The holding firm for the Illinois-based pharmacy chain, Walgreens, has made a majority investment in a Connecticut company that coordinates home health care for patients, service providers and insurers. Walgreens Boots Alliance made a $330 million investment in CareCentrix in return for a 55 percent share of the company and...
CONNECTICUT STATE
beckershospitalreview.com

Walgreens looking to healthcare to drive growth

Walgreens Boots Alliance CEO Roz Brewer has shared that the company plans to further expand into healthcare in an effort to turn it into a "new growth engine," CNBC reported Oct. 14. The nearly 9,000 stores nationwide will become places for customers to get medical advice and attend doctor's appointments....
RETAIL
Benzinga

Why Walgreens Shares Are Rising Today

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ: WBA) is trading significantly higher Thursday after the company announced better-than-expected fourth-quarter fiscal 2021 financial results. Walgreens reported quarterly earnings of $1.17 per share, which beat the estimate of $1.02 per share. The company reported quarterly revenue of $34.3 billion, which beat the estimate of...
RETAIL
drugstorenews.com

Walgreens making major investment in VillageMD

The retailer will invest $5.2 billion in VillageMD, increasing its ownership stake in the company from 30% to 63%. Walgreens Boots Alliance is making a major investment in the delivery of value-based primary care, a $1 trillion, fast-growing segment of the health care industry. The drug store retailer will invest...
BUSINESS
Fortune

Roz Brewer on what it feels like to be 1 of 2 Black female CEOs in the Fortune 500

Walgreens Boots Alliance CEO Roz Brewer took the No. 6 spot on Fortune‘s 2021 Most Powerful Women list. Rosalind Brewer became the CEO of Walgreens Boots Alliance in March, soon after the struggling pharmacy giant took on a key role in the COVID-19 battle as a vaccine provider. We talked with the new chief (No. 6 on this year’s MPW list) about her path to the corner office, the historic nature of her appointment, and what health care and retail might look like in a post-pandemic world.
ECONOMY
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Says You Need a Booster ASAP If You Got This Vaccine

Following weeks of debate over the need for booster shots, an advisory panel for the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has now endorsed additional doses of each of the three vaccines available in the country: Moderna, Pfizer, and Johnson & Johnson. So far, more than 8 million people have received a Pfizer booster, which the FDA and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) authorized first. Most Moderna and Johnson & Johnson recipients are still waiting for their boosters to be officially authorized and recommended by these two agencies, but health officials are already warning that—depending on which vaccine you received—getting a booster as soon as you're eligible may be even more pressing.
PHARMACEUTICALS
RiverBender.com

SIHF Healthcare To Require COVID Vaccine For Employees

ALTON – SIHF Healthcare headquartered in Sauget, Illinois, announced they will require all employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19 by December 1, 2021. SIHF Healthcare operates 30 health centers in 11 Illinois counties. “The critical step in moving our community and organization forward is to ensure everyone eligible is vaccinated for COVID-19,” stated Larry McCulley, President, and CEO of SIHF Healthcare. The SIHF Healthcare Board of Directors approved the policy at thei Continue Reading
SAUGET, IL
MarketWatch

Adamis Pharmaceuticals stock rockets on heavy volume after opioid overdose treatment gets FDA approval

Shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp. soared 20.4% on massive volume toward an eight-month high in premarket trading Monday, after the biopharmaceutical company said Zimhi, it's high-dose naloxone injection for the treatment for opioid overdose, has been approved by the Food and Drug Administration. Trading volume spiked to 32.8 million shares, enough to make the stock the most actively traded ahead of the open, and compared with the full-day average of about 2.0 million shares. "We are very excited by this approval and are working with our commercial partner, US WorldMeds, to make this much-needed, lifesaving product readily available to the market," said Adamis Chief Executive Dennis Carlo. "Zimhi provides the highest systemic levels of naloxone compared to any of the nasal or intramuscular products currently available." The stock has soared 132.9% year to date through Friday, while the iShares Biotechnology ETF has tacked on 3.7% and the S&P 500 has gained 19.0%.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
NBC Miami

Amazon Plans to Hire 150,000 Seasonal Staff for the Holidays

Amazon on Monday said it would hire 150,000 seasonal employees to help manage the holiday shopping rush. In the latest sign of a tight labor market, Amazon is also offering a $3,000 sign-on bonus and an additional $3 an hour for certain shifts in some locations. Amazon said Monday it's...
BUSINESS
The Motley Fool

2 Biotech Stocks Poised for Jaw-Dropping Growth

Jasper Therapeutics is developing a drug that could revolutionize hematopoietic cell therapy. NRx Pharmaceuticals might have a breakthrough treatment for COVID patients suffering from respiratory failure. Over the past 10 years, U.S. stocks have delivered outstanding returns for investors. The major stock indices such as the Dow Jones Industrial Average,...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH

