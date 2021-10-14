CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

U.S. initial jobless claims drop to lowest since March 2020

By Jill R. Shah
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleApplications for U.S. state unemployment benefits fell last week to the lowest since March 2020, showing employers are hanging onto their workers in a tight labor market. Initial unemployment claims in regular state programs totaled 293,000 in the week ended Oct. 9, a decrease of 36,000 from the prior week, Labor Department data showed Thursday. The median estimate in a Bloomberg survey of economists called for a slight decrease to 320,000 applications.

www.post-gazette.com

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

US industrial output drops 1.3% in Sept amid supply issues: Fed

Output by US industries fell 1.3 percent last month amid continued supply constraints hindering manufacturing, the Federal Reserve reported Monday. Faced with ongoing supply bottlenecks, factory output fell 0.7 percent last month after a 0.4 percent drop in August according to the revised data.
ECONOMY
Hr Morning

Unemployment claims lowest they’ve been since 2019

Here’s another promising sign that life is slowly returning to normal. During the week of Oct. 9, 293,000 people filed new unemployment benefits claims. This is the lowest number of claims since before the pandemic. Back in 2019, the weekly average consistently hovered around 200,000. Hiring difficulties. The total number...
ECONOMY
NBC Philadelphia

Jobless Claims Fall Below 300,000 for the First Time Since the Pandemic Began

Jobless claims totaled 293,000 for the week ended Oct. 9, below the 318,000 estimate. That was the first time initial claims dropped below 300,000 since the early days of the Covid-19 pandemic. Continuing claims fell by 134,000 to 2.59 million. Wholesale producer prices increased 0.5% for September and 8.6% over...
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Michigan State
State
California State
State
Tennessee State
State
Florida State
State
Missouri State
KPVI Newschannel 6

First-time New Hampshire jobless claims drop

(The Center Square) – First-time unemployment claims in New Hampshire dropped last week, according to the U.S. Department of Labor's weekly report. There were 360 new applications for state jobless benefits filed for the week that ended Oct. 9 – 57 fewer claims than the previous week, the federal agency reported on Thursday.
ECONOMY
mainepublic.org

As U.S. jobless claims fall to lowest level of the pandemic, Maine's claims rise. Officials cite seasonal layoffs

First time claims for state unemployment benefits rose in the week ending Oct. 9, even as the numbers declined nationally. The Maine Department of Labor cited normal, seasonal layoffs for the increase to 800 first-time claims, from 600 the week before. The the number of people filing new, or continuing claims for benefits last week totaled about 5,400. The department said that was the lowest number since December 2019.
MAINE STATE
FXStreet.com

US: Weekly Initial Jobless Claims decline to 293K vs. 319K expected

Weekly Initial Jobless Claims in US declined by 36,000. US Dollar Index stays relatively quiet below 94.00. There were 293,000 initial claims for unemployment benefits in the US during the week ending October 9, the data published by the US Department of Labor (DOL) revealed on Thursday. This reading followed the previous print of 329,000 (revised from 326,000) and came in better than the market expectation of 319,000.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Initial Jobless Claims#U S#Labor Department#Bloomberg#Amherst Pierpont
WMBF

SC reports drop in weekly initial unemployment claims

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina employment officials reported one of the lowest weekly totals of initial unemployment claims received since the pandemic began. For the week ending Sunday, the state reported 1,314 first-time unemployment claims, just 49 higher than the current record low of 1,265 set for the week ending Sept. 4.
ECONOMY
atlanticcitynews.net

U.S. weekly jobless claims fall for third week in row

WASHINGTON D.C.: In the first decline in weekly jobless claims in nearly a month, the U.S. Labor Department said Thursday that claims fell by 38,000 to 326,000, down from the previous week's revised estimate of 362,000 claims. The four-week moving average for new claims often viewed as a more reliable...
MARKETS
WDBO

US jobless claims fall to 326,000, first drop in four weeks

WASHINGTON — (AP) — The number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits fell last week, another sign that the U.S. job market and economy continue their steady recovery from last year's coronavirus recession. Unemployment claims fell by 38,000 to 326,000, the first drop in four weeks, the Labor Department said...
PUBLIC HEALTH
kitco.com

U.S. weekly jobless claims sees sharp drop, ending three-week uptrend

(Kitco News) - The U.S. labor market remains highly volatile as fewer workers than expected applied for first-time employment benefits. This is the first drop in weekly jobless claims in nearly a month. Thursday the U.S. Labor Department said that weekly jobless claims fell by 38,000 to 326,000, down from...
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Unemployment Benefits
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Unemployment
MarketWatch

U.S. oil prices settle slightly higher, but below their highest intraday level since 2014

U.S. crude-oil futures settled with a modest gain on Monday, after tapping their highest intraday price level since 2014. The lofty prices for crude raised the potential for demand destruction in the energy market, said Phil Flynn, senior market analyst at The Price Futures Group. West Texas Intermediate crude for November delivery edged up by 16 cents, or 0.2%, to settle at $82.44 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange after trading as high as $83.87. On Friday, prices settled at $82.28, the highest finish for a front-month contract since Oct. 21, 2014.
TRAFFIC
24/7 Wall St.

The Price of This Household Item Is Soaring

As the Bureau of Labor Statistics released the Consumer Prices Index for September, all news headlines read about the same. Inflation has not tapered off, as some economists said it would as the U.S. adjusted to the post-pandemic world. There are still enough jobs open, some argued that a loose labor market would not drive […]
BUSINESS
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

Economist’s view: Federal pandemic aid greatly reduced poverty in 2020

Gus Faucher is the senior vice president and chief economist of The PNC Financial Services Group. He will be sharing his insights on the regional economy each month. The pandemic and Viral Recession wreaked havoc on the U.S. labor market last year. The U.S. economy lost tens of millions of jobs in the spring of 2020 and the unemployment rate soared to a record high.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy