U.S. initial jobless claims drop to lowest since March 2020

Weekly Initial Jobless Claims in US declined by 36,000. US Dollar Index stays relatively quiet below 94.00. There were 293,000 initial claims for unemployment benefits in the US during the week ending October 9, the data published by the US Department of Labor (DOL) revealed on Thursday. This reading followed the previous print of 329,000 (revised from 326,000) and came in better than the market expectation of 319,000.

ECONOMY ・ 4 DAYS AGO