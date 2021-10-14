Bank takes Springfield Plaza in foreclosure auction; neighbors relieved that maintenance will continue

The Greater Westfield Chamber of Commerce will hold its Legislative Luncheon from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Oct. 22 at Tekoa Country Club, at 459 Russell Road, Westfield. Registration begins at 11:30 am with lunch served immediately; the program will begin at noon. This Legislative Luncheon offers an opportunity for your voice to be heard on issues that impact your business, whether it is employment taxes, east-west rail, healthcare and energy cost.

WESTFIELD, MA ・ 18 HOURS AGO