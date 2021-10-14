Bank takes Springfield Plaza in foreclosure auction; neighbors relieved that maintenance will continue
SPRINGFIELD — Mortgage lenders led by KeyBank bid $23 million Thursday and bought Springfield Plaza at a foreclosure auction. The winning bid, which played out over an hourlong auction in a parking lot near the plaza’s Stop & Shop, protected the lenders’ money after other bidders failed to reach the undisclosed minimum bid. Two other active bidders both tapped out after $22.5 million.www.masslive.com
