Celebrities

Adele album to drop Nov. 19; hear new single ‘Easy on Me’

By George Lenker
MassLive.com
MassLive.com
 4 days ago
Adele has announced her that fourth album, “30,” will be released on Nov. 19. The record will be her first since 2015′s “25,” which won six Grammy Awards. In a statement on social media, the 33-year-old singer said she was “nowhere near where I’d hoped to be when I first started it nearly 3 years ago.” Adele has had some fairly turbulent times recently, having filed for divorce Simon Konecki in 2019, and losing her father to cancer this year.

MassLive.com

Springfield, MA
Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

