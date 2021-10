Being one of today’s biggest artists has its perks. For instance, working with all kinds of other artists and making great music can be a major plus. Doja Cat recently dropped her third album Planet Her which offers a plethora of big-name artists like The Weekend, Ariana Grande and SZA. In a few short years, Doja Cat has went from making viral tracks about cows to suddenly becoming a music superstar. Everyone in the industry wants a piece of Doja Cat. Despite collaborating with the music geniuses of the industry, Doja Cat plans on being more ‘choosy’ with her collaborators in the future.

MUSIC ・ 14 DAYS AGO