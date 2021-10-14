CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fannie Mae sets new restrictions on condos following Florida collapse

By Bonnie Sinnock
nationalmortgagenews.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFannie Mae is instituting temporary requirements that bar the purchase of mortgages secured by condominium or cooperative units with significant deferred maintenance and public repair directives related to unsafe conditions. The requirements will go into effect for whole loans purchased on or after Jan. 1, 2022, and mortgages delivered into...

