David Kemp, teacher who spent most of his life at Tonbridge School but endured a torrid few years as chairman of Kent County Cricket Club – obituary
David Kemp, who has died aged 92, spent virtually his entire life at Tonbridge School in Kent. He was head boy and an accomplished sportsman before returning as a teacher, taking charge of a house and becoming second master for 18 years as well as acting headmaster. In retirement he lived opposite the main buildings. He had a more trying time in another role, as chairman of Kent County Cricket Club.www.telegraph.co.uk
