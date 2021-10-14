CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
David Kemp, teacher who spent most of his life at Tonbridge School but endured a torrid few years as chairman of Kent County Cricket Club – obituary

Cover picture for the articleDavid Kemp, who has died aged 92, spent virtually his entire life at Tonbridge School in Kent. He was head boy and an accomplished sportsman before returning as a teacher, taking charge of a house and becoming second master for 18 years as well as acting headmaster. In retirement he lived opposite the main buildings. He had a more trying time in another role, as chairman of Kent County Cricket Club.

