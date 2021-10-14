CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Border Patrol repatriates unauthorized migrant wanted in Mexico murder

By Julian Resendiz
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEL PASO, Texas (Border Report) – The U.S. Border Patrol has turned over to Mexico a murder suspect who recently entered the United States without authorization. Border Patrol agents arrested the man near the border at Santa Teresa, New Mexico. Collaboration between supervisors at the Santa Teresa Border Patrol Station, the agency’s Foreign Operations Branch and the government of Mexico led to the discovery that the man had an outstanding warrant for murder in his native country.

