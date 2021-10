HAMPDEN – The Town of Hampden will conduct a Special Town Meeting on Oct. 18 at 7 p.m. at Thornton W. Burgess School. The town’s free cash is money not used at the end of the previous fiscal year. Many of the costs associated with the warrant’s 15 articles utilize a mix of free cash and raising money through taxes. Despite this, a reduction of the tax rate is proposed.

