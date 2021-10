Editor’s note: This is the part of a series of stories by KSL.com looking at front-line fatigue among health care workers in Utah. A COVID-19 patient lies on a hospital bed in Salt Lake City with tubes coming out of their mouth and nose and chest. They have large IV-catheters on both sides of their neck. Their body is so swollen that their face looks disfigured and hard to recognize. Their fingers and toes are bruised and black.

SALT LAKE CITY, UT ・ 2 DAYS AGO