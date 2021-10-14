Rutgers’ Greg Schiano wants to follow Pat Fitzgerald’s Northwestern blueprint
Greg Schiano remembers the impression Pat Fitzgerald left on him all those years ago. The two coaches developed a friendship that endures to this day. “Pat and I were represented by the same guy early on,” Schiano said. “We visited at the beginning of his tenure as a head coach, and I was so impressed. Really, like I said, this guy is a star. And sure enough, he’s been every bit and then some.”chicago.suntimes.com
Comments / 0