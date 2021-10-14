Maker of plane parts Boeing calls flawed supplied Spirit, others – sources

Boeing Co. said Tuesday it delivered 85 commercial jets in the third quarter, bringing the year's total to 241 planes. That compares to 28 commercial jets delivered in the third quarter of 2020, which by that time brought year totals to 98 planes. "We made important progress driving stability throughout our operations in the third quarter, as we prioritized safety and quality and worked to deliver for our customers," Boeing said in a statement. "In our commercial business, we increased 737 Max deliveries in the quarter, and progressed in safely returning the 737 Max to service in more international markets," Boeing said. The company delivered 66 of its 737 jets in the quarter, compared to the delivery of 3 in the year-ago period. Shares of Boeing edged higher in midday trading Tuesday. The stock has gained 6% so far this year, compared with gains around 16% for the S&P 500 index.

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 6 DAYS AGO