Maker of plane parts Boeing calls flawed supplied Spirit, others – sources

By Syndicated Content
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) – An Italian sub-contractor at the centre of the latest snags to emerge on Boeing’s 787 Dreamliner has worked for a broad set of aerospace companies including Spirit AeroSystems, according to industry sources and documents. Boeing and regulators said earlier some 787 jetliner parts were improperly made over the...

