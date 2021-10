Don't Miss: Amazon’s epic Black Friday deals started early this year and you won’t believe how good they are! Apple’s AirPods changed the headphone world. Sure, there were quite a few true wireless headphones before the AirPods, but AirPods made them much more popular. AirPods 2 improved on the originals with better sound quality and wireless charging. Now, Apple has finally unveiled the third-generation AirPods. Not only should the headphones sound better, but they also offer a number of new features that make them better than ever. Excited about AirPods 3? Here’s everything you need to know about Apple’s latest wireless earbuds. AirPods 3...

ELECTRONICS ・ 11 HOURS AGO