MANCHESTER, NH – A city man has been charged with first-degree assault in connection with an incident that resulted in the injury and subsequent death of a 57-year-old man. On September 30, 2021, at approximately 8:30 p.m., Manchester Police responded to a report of a serious assault at Victory Park. Upon arrival, officers located the victim, Brian Berlo, 57, no fixed address. Mr. Berlo was unconscious and unresponsive. He was transported to the Elliot Hospital with life-threatening injuries. After initial treatment, Mr. Berlo’s condition was listed as stable.

MANCHESTER, NH ・ 14 DAYS AGO