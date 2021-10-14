Opinion: Tips for keeping Halloween safe

For some people, Halloween is the ultimate holiday, more fun than most, more silly than all. Where else can you dress up with the intended purpose of scaring the daylights out of adults and little kids alike (or pretend to), adorn your house and yard with decorations that have no other purpose than to assist your costume in its role or send a message to your neighbors, and give away and keep sugar-loaded sweets all on one night? With complete approval of the vast majority of your community?