Tennessee State

Watch: Lane Kiffin’s Tennessee Prep Includes Kenny Chesney Music

By Thad Mitchell
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cRjwW_0cRP34Ni00

Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin will make his highly anticipated return to Rocky Top this week as the Rebels visit the Tennessee Volunteers.

One of the most despised figures in all of college football among Vol fans, Lane Kiffin and Tennessee have a history. There is also no love loss between the Ole Miss head coach and the Big Orange Faithful. If you follow college football at all — you probably know the story already. Lane Kiffin spent one season as Tennessee’s head coach before bolting in the middle of a January night to take the same post at the University of Southern California. Tennessee fans are still upset by Kiffin’s action and the Ole Miss coach may want to beef up his security detail when he enters Neyland Stadium.

In one of this weekend’s marquee matchups, the Rebels and the Volunteers will do battle Saturday evening. With two of the top offense in the NCAA, it will be a high-scoring affair for sure that should draw a large viewership. Looking to prepare his team for what lies ahead, Lane Kiffin turned to country music star and Tennessee Volunteer superfan Kenny Chesney. He cranked the Chesney tunes all the way while his team practiced the plays they will run against the Vols. The loud music was to simulate the loud and hostile environment that the rebels will face Saturday night.

“Lane Kiffin bringing a little Knoxville to Ole Miss-Tennessee practice this week,” the tweet proclaims.

In the video clip, Kiffin can be seen discussing his favorite Kenny Chesney songs with Ole Miss offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby.

Lane Kiffin Blasts ‘Rocky Top’ at Ole Miss Football Practice

Kenny Chesney wasn’t the only taste of Tennessee that Lane Kiffin shared with his team. He also played Tennessee’s fight song “Rocky Top” over the loudspeakers in practice.

“Getting ready for Saturday,” Kiffin says in a Twitter post from earlier this week.

There is a solid chance that Lane Kiffin and his Ole Miss team hear Rocky Top several times during this weekend’s game. Tennessee’s band, “Pride of the Southland,” plays the tune when the Vols score or make a big play.

Lane Kiffin is quite the character on social media, using it as a recruiting tool and as an attention-getter for himself and his team. He is known to “troll” opposing fans and sometimes even coaches. He’s easily one of the most social media savvy coaches in all of college football.

Saturday evening matchup between the Vols and Rebels will likely produce a high-scoring shootout. Both teams have potent offenses that are really clicking as the 2021 season moves along.

So grab some popcorn and a few cold drinks this Saturday and kick back and enjoy a day of college football.

