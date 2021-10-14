CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anacortes, WA

Anacortes to San Juan Islands ferry route to operate on temporary reduced schedule

By JACQUELINE ALLISON @Jacqueline_SVH
 4 days ago
Buy Now Cars line up Saturday at the Anacortes Ferry Terminal.

ANACORTES — Due to severe staffing shortages, Washington State Ferries is temporarily cutting back on the number of sailings on most ferry routes.

Starting on Saturday, the Anacortes to San Juan Islands route will operate with three vessels instead of four. The ferries that will operate include two that take passengers between Anacortes and the San Juan Islands, and an inter-island ferry.

Vehicle reservations on the route have been temporarily suspended.

In recent months, States Ferries has had to cancel many sailings at the last minute due to a lack of crew. A total of 150 sailings were canceled last Friday.

By temporarily reducing schedules, States Ferries hopes to provide more reliable service, the agency said in a Wednesday news release.

Many factors are contributing to crew shortages, including COVID-19 cases and quarantines, challenges training new employees during the pandemic, and an aging workforce. Staffing is so tight that when someone is out sick, there is no one to fill in.

To bring on more staff, State Ferries has shifted to hiring new employees on a continuous basis rather than seasonally. More than 150 crew members have been hired this year, the news release states.

Lawmakers from the 40th Legislative District, which includes Anacortes and the San Juan Islands, raised alarm about the disruptions in ferry service in a joint letter last week.

In a recent interview, state Rep. Alex Ramel, D-Bellingham, said temporarily shifting to fewer sailings will help reduce uncertainties around the ferry schedule.

The legislators stressed that more funding is needed for adequate staffing levels and new vessel construction for an aging fleet.

KGMI

Crew shortages force San Juan Island ferry cancellations

ANACORTES, Wash. – Crew shortages forced the cancellation of more than a dozen San Juan Island ferries yesterday and today. The ferry system says the lack of Coast Guard Documented Crew kept the Chelan out of service for most of the day October 6th. That forced the cancellation of 13...
ANACORTES, WA
