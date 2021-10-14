CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cancer

Artificial intelligence helps to find new natural substances

By Friedrich Schiller University of Jena
Phys.org
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMore than a third of all medicines available today are based on active substances from nature, and a research team from the University of Jena has developed a procedure to identify small active substance molecules much more quickly and easily. Secondary natural substances that occur in numerous plants, bacteria and fungi can be anti-inflammatory, can ward off pathogens or even prevent the growth of cancer cells. However, making use of the riches provided by nature's medicine cabinet and identifying new natural substances is time-consuming, costly and labor-intensive. A team of bioinformaticians at Friedrich Schiller University Jena has now developed a method that enables much faster and easier identification of small active substance molecules. The researchers present their method, called COSMIC (Confidence Of Small Molecule IdentifiCations), in the current issue of Nature Biotechnology.

phys.org

Comments / 0

Related
EurekAlert

Emerging infectious disease caused by a new nairovirus identified in Japan

A previously unknown virus that can infect humans and cause disease has been identified by scientists in Japan. The novel infectious virus, named Yezo virus and transmitted by tick bites, causes a disease characterized by fever and a reduction in blood platelets and leucocytes. The discovery was made by researchers at Hokkaido University and colleagues, and the results have been published in the journal Nature Communications.
SCIENCE
cnyhomepage.com

Artificial intelligence changing accuracy of hurricane forecasts

(WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – Researchers at the Pacific Northwest National Laboratory have recently developed a new model that aids in predicting hurricane intensity. It’s one of several models that are used to track hurricane movement and intensity. Although this model will be using the same data that other models use, it differs in its use of “neural networks”. PNNL data scientist Wenwei Xu explains this network as a system of artificial neurons that mimic the computation of the human brain, empowering the model to make predictions.
SCIENCE
techxplore.com

Artificial intelligence is smart, but does it play well with others?

When it comes to games such as chess or Go, artificial intelligence (AI) programs have far surpassed the best players in the world. These "superhuman" AIs are unmatched competitors, but perhaps harder than competing against humans is collaborating with them. Can the same technology get along with people?. In a...
COMPUTERS
gastroenterologyadvisor.com

Artificial Intelligence Boosts Colonoscopy Cancer Detection

HealthDay News — Computer-assisted colonoscopies reduce rates of missed lesions, according to a study published online Sept. 13 in Clinical Gastroenterology and Hepatology. Jeremy R. Glissen Brown, M.D., from Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center in Boston, and colleagues randomly assigned 223 patients presenting for colorectal cancer screening or surveillance to either artificial intelligence-based computer-aided polyp detection (CADe) colonoscopy first or high-definition white light (HDWL) colonoscopy first, followed immediately by the other procedure in tandem fashion by the same endoscopist.
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nature Biotechnology#Bacteria#Digestive System#Fungi#The University Of Jena
ScienceAlert

Our Sense of Smell Gives Us a Startlingly Fast Warning System For Danger

Our sense of smell appears to be exceptionally good – and quick – at warning us of danger, a new study has revealed. Results of two experiments run by researchers at the Karolinska Institute in Sweden indicate the scent-detecting nerves deep inside our nose start processing negative odors the moment they're detected, triggering our body into a more rapid response. Consider this in contrast to our visual and auditory systems, which mail sensory responses into specialized units inside the brain for processing, delaying the time it takes for the body to get up and move. This might come as something of a surprise,...
SCIENCE
bloomberglaw.com

Patents and Artificial Intelligence: An ‘Obvious’ Slippery Slope

Stephen Thaler and Ryan Abbott plan to bring a light beacon, a beverage container, and a machine called Dabus into court, along with a simple question: Does an inventor need to be human?. Depending on how they respond, a panel of judges on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the...
TECHNOLOGY
Phys.org

Artificial intelligence takes structural biology to the next level

A scientist at Karolinska Institutet reports that machine learning can be used to gain insights into molecular events that change the shape of proteins after they are made, regulating their ability to interact with each other. This suggests that artificial intelligence (AI) may allow us, in the future, to accurately simulate highly complex biological scenarios in silico as well as leverage this information for therapeutic intervention.
SOFTWARE
ZDNet

An artificial intelligence ecosystem isn't necessarily all cloud

Cloud services provide resources on a massive scale to support artificial intelligence and machine learning efforts, but a hybrid approach may be the best course in many cases. That requires an enterprise architecture approach to get everything right. "We're seeing a lot of companies kind of doing a pause with...
COMPUTERS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Artificial Intelligence
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Cancer
loc.gov

Artificial Intelligence: The Copyright Connection

The following is a guest post by Whitney Levandusky, Supervisory Copyright Claims Attorney in the Office of the General Counsel. Artificial intelligence (AI)—machine learning systems set to accomplish tasks—has captivated the public, filled headlines, and prompted new and broad policy discussions. AI, however, is nothing new, with the term “artificial intelligence” coined in the 1950s. Research and investment in AI rises and falls through “summers” and “winters,” but you can see the pull of AI problems and solutions in such wide-ranging applications as government administration—the U.S. Postal Service implemented a machine learning system to read handwritten mailing addresses in 1997—and entertainment—an AI system has won Jeopardy, and the topic is a central concern in a Steven Spielberg movie.
TECHNOLOGY
duke.edu

New Blogger Shariar Vaez-Ghaemi: Arts and Artificial Intelligence

Hi! My name is Shariar. My friends usually pronounce that as Shaw-Ree-Awr, and my parents pronounce it as a Share-Ee-Awr, but feel free to mentally process my name as “Sher-Rye-Eer,” “Shor-yor-ior-ior-ior-ior,” or whatever phonetic concoction your heart desires. I always tell people that there’s no right way to interpret language, especially if you’re an AI (which you might be).
COMPUTERS
Phys.org

Cooling radio waves to their quantum ground state

Researchers at Delft University of Technology have found a new way to cool radio waves all the way down to their quantum ground state. To do so, they used circuits that employ an analog of the so-called laser cooling technique that is frequently used to cool atomic samples. The device used a recently developed technique the researchers call photon pressure coupling, which is predicted to be of use in detecting ultra-weak magnetic resonance (MRI) signals or for quantum-sensing applications that can help the search for dark matter. The results have been published in Science Advances.
SCIENCE
scitechdaily.com

A “New Nobel” – Computer Scientist Wins $1 Million Artificial Intelligence Prize

Duke professor becomes second recipient of AAAI Squirrel AI Award for pioneering socially responsible AI. Whether preventing explosions on electrical grids, spotting patterns among past crimes, or optimizing resources in the care of critically ill patients, Duke University computer scientist Cynthia Rudin wants artificial intelligence (AI) to show its work. Especially when it’s making decisions that deeply affect people’s lives.
ENGINEERING
New University Newspaper

UCI Professor Dr. Pierre Baldi Discusses Artificial Intelligence Applications and Deep Learning in New Book

Dr. Pierre Baldi, a UCI distinguished professor of the School of Information and Computer Sciences, describes the evolving field of deep learning in his new book “Deep Learning in Science.”. Baldi begins his book by establishing its main idea: intelligence. While many may have trouble understanding the meaning of intelligence,...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Phys.org

So-called junk DNA plays critical role in mammalian development

Nearly half of our DNA has been written off as junk, the discards of evolution: Sidelined or broken genes, viruses that got stuck in our genome and were dismembered or silenced, none of it relevant to the human organism or human evolution. But research over the last decade has shown...
WILDLIFE
Phys.org

Bacteria can develop strong immunity for protection against viruses

A new study led by a team of bioscientists from Durham University, UK, in collaboration with University of Liverpool, Northumbria University and New England Biolabs, hopes to exploit newly characterized defense systems in bacteria to compare changes to the human genome. Undergraduates at Durham University have also been working on...
WILDLIFE
Phys.org

Analysis puts most general constraints on nonstandard neutrino interactions

For decades, physicists have theorized that the current best theory describing particle physics—the "Standard Model"—was not sufficient to explain the way the universe works. In the search for physics beyond the Standard Model (BSM), elusive particles called neutrinos might point the way. Neutrinos are sometimes called "ghost particles" because they...
ASTRONOMY
Phys.org

New discovery can improve industrial yeast strains

Baker's yeast, Saccharomyces cerevisiae, is used industrially to produce a great variety of biochemicals. These biochemicals can be produced from waste material from the agricultural or forest industry (second-generation biomass). During the mechanical and enzymatic degradation of biomass acetic acid is released. Acetic acid inhibits the growth and the biochemical production rate of yeast. Now, researchers at Chalmers have used high-resolution CRISPRi library screening to provide a new understanding of the stress response of yeast, and they found new target genes for the bioengineering of efficient industrial yeast.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH

Comments / 0

Community Policy